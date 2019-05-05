With Jamierra Faulkner’s timetable unknown, who will back-up Vandersloot?

Jamierra Faulkner’s timetable to return is still known. | Photo courtesy of Chicago Sky

Guard Jamierra Faulkner’s timetable to return is still unclear as the Sky opened training camp Sunday.

Faulkner, whom the Sky re-signed for 2019, missed the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL in her left knee. She came back strong for the first part of 2018 before she was sidelined in July with an ACL injury in her right knee.

Along with several other players, Faulkner wasn’t at Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield for training camp Sunday due to oversea commitments.

With Faulkner seemingly out of the picture for the time being, one of the biggest questions this preseason is who will be point guard Courtney Vandersloot’s backup?

Last season, guard Linnae Harper got some of Faulkner’s minutes after she went down. In 24 games, Harper averaged two points on .404 percent shooting.

Wade is high on Harper and her work ethic.

“People kind of discredit Linnae Harper and how hard she’s worked being an undrafted player and working to get on a roster and then to be on that roster and get quality minutes,” Wade said. “I don’t want to count her out.”

Wade could also turn to Hind Ben Abdelkader, who is signed to a training-camp contract, or second-round pick Chloe Jackson.

“I’m fond of all of them,” he said.

Copper update

Guard Kahleah Copper is nursing a hand injury on her right hand.

An opponent bent Copper’s fingers back during a game in Turkey. She said she’s in some pain, but doesn’t expect the injury to delay her this preseason.

“I’m ok,” Copper said. “I was hopping in drills and doing conditioning and still getting ready.”