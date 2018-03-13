With Lauri Markkanen out (back spasms), Bulls lose to Clippers, 112-106

The Bulls have been intrigued by forward Noah Vonleh since they acquired him in a trade with the Trailblazers in February. And regardless of how the NBA forces the Bulls to fiddle with their lineup he’s going to get his chance.

“I really like Noah,” coach Fred Hoiberg said prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the United Center. “He’s a versatile player. He can stretch the floor. He’s done a nice job [hitting] multiple threes as a front-line player — there’s not a lot of guys in the league that can do that.

“He’s can put the ball on the floor. He’s got great physical tools. He’s got huge hands. Over a 7-2 wingspan. We like what he’s shown us. And his opportunity will continue to be there these last 16 games.”

Minutes after Hoiberg spoke those words, the 6-9, 245-pound Vonleh’s opportunity to show what he can do increased when starting forward Lauri Markkanen was scratched from the lineup with back spasms. Vonleh replaced him in the starting lineup.

Bulls guard Denzel Valentine (45) looks to pass against Los Angeles Clippers forward Sindarius Thornwell (0) and center DeAndre Jordan (6) on Tuesday night at the United Center. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

What a story it would be if the former first-round draft pick parlayed that starting role and extra minutes into a standout performance that established him as a foundation piece in the rebuild. But alas, it was not to be. Vonleh was aggressive and active, but struggled from the field as the Bulls lost to the Clippers 112-106 at the United Center.

Vonleh scored eight points on 3-of-11 shooting and had seven rebounds in 27 minutes. And he was 0-for-5 on three-point shots — probably the key facet to his game that can make him a keeper.

Bobby Portis led the Bulls (23-44) with 19 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Kris Dunn had 18 points and six assists. David Nwaba (15 on 7-of-10 shooting), Robin Lopez (12 points), Cam Payne (10 points, five rebounds) and Zach LaVine (10 points on 3-of-12 shooting) also scored in double figures. DeAndre Jordan led the Clippers (37-29) with 29 points on 11-of-12 shooting. Lou Williams added 26.

Without Markkanen, the Bulls trailed 62-60 at halftime (after giving up the last six points of the half), 90-78 after three quarters and 100-86 after a Sam Dekker dunk with 7:40 left in the fourth quarter. But Portis hit a three-pointer and Nwaba followed with a drive to ignite a 10-2 run that cut the deficit to 102-96 with 5:50 to play. Zach LaVine missed a jumper, Milos Teodosic hit a floater and the Clippers held on for the victory — though the feisty Bulls did fight until the end.

Markkanen’s absence forced Hoiberg to start his sixth different starting lineup in the past six games and robbed the Bulls of what they need most — for Markkanen, Dunn and LaVine to play together consistently enough to build the kind of chemistry that will accelerate the Bulls’ rebuild.

As it was, Lopez started again, scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first quarter and never played again. Justin Holiday was active but did not play at all. The Bulls aren’t trying to tweak the NBA office, but they’re still going to give plenty of time to promising players to see what they’ve got.

“We still want to make sure we’re getting minutes and opportunities for Antonio Blakeney,” Hoiberg said. “It’s a very important stretch for him to get him miutes.”

The Bulls are intrigued by Blakeney as well. The 21-year-old shooting guard from LSU was coming off an impressive offensive performance against the Hawks — 14 points in 14 minutes on 6-of-9 shooting.

“He was really efficient. He played within himself,” Hoiberg said. “Made good, solid plays and showed improvement on the defensive end. And that’s a big thing we talked about when he went back to Windy City [of the G-League].”

As it turned out, Blakeney struggled as well to duplicate his performance against the Hawks. He missed six of his first seven shots and finished with six points on 2-of-8 shooting, with four assists. His three-point play did get the Bulls within 102-96 with 5:47 to play, but that was a rare highlight on this night.

