With milestone in reach, Johan Kappelhof looking for more strong Fire defense

Saturday’s game at Toronto FC is a milestone for Fire defender Johan Kappelhof. Acquired in 2016 from Dutch team FC Groningen, the game at Toronto will be his 100th regular-season appearance for the Fire. And of the first 99 appearances, 97 have come as a starter.

“Three years, 100 games, it’s not easy. I’m proud of that and thankful that I get the opportunity every week to play and the coaches, everybody believes in me, the fans,” Kappelhof said. “That makes me very proud and makes me eager to give more to the team.

“I still can give more and I haven’t reached my limit. I will continue giving my all and hopefully 100 more games (are) coming.”

Kappelhof and the Fire also hope more good games are coming for the entire team.

Prior to last week’s game against the Red Bulls, the Fire had given up seven goals in three matches. Without being asked about it during the introductory news conference for attacking midfielder Nicolas Gaitan, coach Veljko Paunovic even discussed how the signing would help the Fire shut down the opposition.

Then against New York, the Fire allowed only one shot on target in a 1-0 victory. Normally a center back, Kappelhof moved to the right to help shut down the Red Bulls counter-attack, while Bastian Schweinsteiger dropped to the back line and Jeremiah Gutjahr successfully debuted at left back.

“It felt good (to keep) a clean sheet,” Kappelhof said. “That’s what you want as a defender.”

Kappelhof and the Fire back line will be tested again Saturday when they visit Toronto FC (3-0-0, 9 points). Despite selling former league MVP Sebastian Giovinco over the offseason to a club in Saudi Arabia, TFC’s attack is still strong. In just three games, they lead the Eastern Conference with 10 goals and are coming off a 4-0 rout of New York City FC.

Clearly, that team will put the Fire’s defensive structure and posture to the test.

“I’m not nervous about our back line or our team,” Kappelhof said. “We have to continue believing in ourselves. We know we can do it. Sometimes it doesn’t work out well. If you drop your head, you will concede more goals.”

That’s a lesson the Fire (1-2-1, 4 points) learned the hard way to start the season. Though the Fire could claim they deserved more than one point from the first two games of the season, there was no argument about their performance in a 4-2 loss to Seattle that raised even more questions about the back line and entire team.

Kappelhof didn’t enjoy that day, and knew the whole team had to show improvement.

“Defense starts up front. It’s the whole team that has to do better. If the defense up front is not good enough, you will get more pressure on the back line,” Kappelhof said. “It’s hard to blame only the back line or the people up front. It’s a team, so we have to do it all together. Everybody has to do his part.”