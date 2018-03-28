With Mitch Trubisky in place, Bears openly rooting for run on QBs in draft

ORLANDO, Fla. – General manager Ryan Pace knows what his colleagues are feeling, the unrelenting pressure to fix a franchise by finding their franchise quarterback.

“Yeah, we lived it last year,” Pace said.

Those feelings resulted in bold actions. He traded up to select Mitch Trubisky with the second overall selection last year. There is newfound optimism in pairing Trubisky with new coach Matt Nagy, too.

“It’s easier to sleep not only when you feel like you have the guy who has all the physical traits, but when he has the makeup you really want in that position,” Pace said. “That’s what makes you sleep well.”

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was drafted No. 2 overall last year. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Several of his colleagues surely don’t feel the same. Conversations about quarterbacks dominated the NFL’s annual meetings at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, particularly during the coaches breakfast on Tuesday.

Pace, meanwhile, is openly rooting for a run on quarterbacks before they’re called to the podium with the eighth overall selection.

“If four quarterbacks go in front of us, I’m all for it,” Pace said. “You see the value of that position right now when you see people posturing to get up in the draft and get a quarterback. It’s critical.”

Take the Jets, for instance. They boldly traded up from the sixth pick to the third to ensure themselves of a shot at taking one of the best quarterbacks in the draft.

The Jets sent two second-round picks this year and one in 2019 to the Colts for the third pick – a considerably hefty cost compared to the two third-rounders and a fourth the Bears parted with to switch places with the 49ers last year in the draft.

As Pace showed last year, when you’re close to the top of the draft, the best course of action arguably is going for it. The cost of moving up in the draft only gets more expansive the further back you start.

“[The quarterback is] the most critical position,” Pace said. “I think you see it right now with guys maneuvering around to make sure they get that position solved.”

The Jets already had private workouts with UCLA’s Josh Rosen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield. Wyoming’s Josh Allen scheduled for next week.

“It’s an educated crap-shoot, so to speak,” Jets coach Todd Bowles told reporters during the coaches breakfast.

That it is, though the actual knowledge and understanding of the best quarterbacks certainly varies from team to team every year.

Just look at the Browns, who drafted DeShone Kizer with the 52nd pick last year after taking Johnny Manziel at No. 22 in 2014, Brandon Weeden at No. 22 in 2012, Colt McCoy at No. 85 in 2010 and Brady Quinn at No. 22 in 2007.

With the first and fourth selections, the Browns are considered a lock to draft a quarterback. After the Jets’ ambitious trade, it’s thought that the Browns will take USC’s Sam Darnold at No. 1. The Browns’ brass has recently spent time with all four of the top quarterbacks.

“We get to kind of dictate this thing on how we want it to go,” Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters. “There are four guys, but within the four guys, we’ve got to determine what is the best fit for us moving forward.”

Pace did that last year with quarterbacks. He was so determined to get Trubisky that he traded up one spot to prevent any competition from leaping him.

New Browns general manager John Dorsey was part of the Chiefs’ brain trust — which included Nagy and coach Andy Reid — who coveted Trubisky in last year’s draft. After the Bears drafted Trubisky, the Chiefs traded up and selected Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 pick.

The Giants (No. 2), Broncos (No. 5), Bills (No. 12) and Cardinals (No. 15) are among the teams that have considerable interest in quarterbacks.

All of it bodes well for the Bears, who could see Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson and Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick fall to them.

“We’re in a pretty good position we feel,” Pace said.