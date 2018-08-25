With new swing, Kris Bryant puts on show in batting practice

Kris Bryant’s new swing looked pretty good. Even a visiting touring group thought so.

Using a new two-handed follow through to limit the torque and strain on his left shoulder, Bryant took batting practice before Saturday’s game against the Reds. During an impressive BP session, Bryant homered frequently and hit the left-field video board multiple times. When he finished, he drew a round of applause from a group touring the ballpark.

“I felt good today,” Bryant said. “So, ready to go.”

How Bryant feels physically is probably more important than the cheers of those getting an early view of Wrigley. He’s expected to hit against Drew Smyly on Sunday, and if all goes well a rehab assignment could follow Monday.

Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs watches from the bench as his teammates take on the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field on August 5, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

And when Bryant goes on rehab – possibly to Class AAA Iowa – he’ll be doing it with the new two-handed finish where he keeps his right hand on the bat instead of releasing.

“I feel pretty normal. I’ve been doing a two-handed swing, which I honestly think, I feel even better. I’ve got to bring the contact point a little further back in my swing. I feel like I’m hitting balls further,” said Bryant, who has been on the disabled list with left shoulder inflammation since July 24. “I feel like before I was only really hitting the ball with one, one and a half hands connected to the bat, and now I actually feel like I’m hitting the ball with two hands.

“I think this is going to be pretty good for me.”

It might be pretty good for Bryant, but it’s also an adjustment. Tweaking swings and approaches is something manager Joe Maddon did in the minors, and he described a couple novel approaches to making those switches.

Maddon said in Peoria he once taped Angels minor-leaguer Bert Adams’ top hand to the bat to make him experience what it feels like to have two hands during an entire swing. He also claimed he tied extension cords – eventually a rope and then a belt with a swivel on it – and stood behind the batting cage to hold back Dante Bichette from jumping out at the baseball

“In A ball you can do whatever you want,” Maddon quipped about Adams, who hit .165 for Peoria in 1984. “You’re out in the middle of nowhere, so I taped his hand to the bat in batting practice and then he couldn’t release.”

Bryant probably won’t need anything that drastic. But if he reverts in a game, so be it.

“It’s difficult to do what he’s doing in a game. It’s not as difficult in practice,” Maddon said. “The point is, work on it that way and just go play.”

Bryant said he and trainer P.J. Mainville were talking about ways he could practice without adding wear and tear, and that led to the new swing. It doesn’t feel too foreign to him because he plays a lot of golf in the offseason, and it’s similar to a finish in that sport.

The importance of the on-field BP, Bryant said, was so to get used to that swing before going using it in a game, something he said he’d try to do.

“Even in the cage off the tee, the ball just seems to be jumping off of the bat,” Bryant said. “It could be the same honestly, I don’t know. Just in my mind I feel like the ball is really jumping off the bat. Anytime you have that upper edge in terms of how you’re thinking and your confidence, that’s all that really matters. That’s how I’m feeling.”

The Cubs will be feeling especially good if Bryant returns to form and can add to the lineup, new swing or not.

“It’s just like (Daniel Murphy) walking in the door,” Maddon said. “You get a really good player back in the lineup it makes a difference.”