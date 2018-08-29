With newfound stability, Bears CB Prince Amukamara ‘can play more free’

Talk in the Bears’ locker room turned Tuesday to Odell Beckham’s $90 million contract extension. Someone mentioned that the Giants receiver must be feeling a lot of pressure.

“I could name you 90 million reasons why there’s no pressure,” Prince Amukamara said later.

The Bears cornerback didn’t sign a record-breaking deal this offseason, but his three-year, $27 million contract — with $18 million guaranteed over two seasons — was enough to give him a newfound appreciation for stability. The previous three seasons, Amukamara played out the final year of three separate contracts.

“I think the pressure’s off …” Amukamara said. “Now you can play even more free. I don’t know why guys’ play declines (after signing big contracts). I can play more free. I’m not worried about getting subbed out, I’m not worried about getting cut, all that stuff. I’m not worried about trying to impress everybody. Now I can hone in and play my game.”

Prince Amukamara attempts to tackle Duke Johnson of the Browns on Dec. 24 | David Banks, Getty Images

A year ago, the Bears’ cornerback position was one of the franchise’s biggest concerns, both short-term and long-term. After re-signing Amukamara and a resurgent Kyle Fuller, though, the starting positions are among the most stable parts of a defense that returns its entire coaching staff and most its relevant contributors. It’s likely the Bears’ 11 Week 1 starters against the Packers are all returning members of last year’s team.

“The fact we’ve got continuity working for us — not only personnel but the same defense and coaches — we’re going to be as good as we want to be,” Amukamara said. “To be honest, what better way to have a test than first game, Sunday night?”

The only drama of Thursday night’s preseason game will be players fighting at the back end of the roster. Amukamara, who is recovered from a groin injury, will watch with 30 or so players from the sideline.

Amukamara was a solid performer last season despite turning in his second-straight year without an interception. In eight full years, he’s only logged more than one pick in one season. The lanky Amukamara said that playing press corner, in which he jams receivers at the line, has limited his chances.

“I’ve been playing off a little more,” he said, “so I’ve been able to see things before they actually happen. …

“The last couple years I came up a little short. But takeaways have been heavily stressed. We feel like as a defense that’ll get us to where we want to be.”