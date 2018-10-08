With Q seal of approval, Blackhawks rookie Henri Jokiharju could be here to stay

After just three games, the Blackhawks look like they have a keeper in 19-year-old defenseman Henri Jokiharju.

And of all the indicators that lead to that very early conclusion — the standard statistics (five assists), the advanced stats (a 67.3 Corsi percentage), his plus-minus (plus-5), his playing time (19:39), the eye test — the biggest indicator of all is Hawks coach Joel Quenneville.

Generally a tough critic who is not easily impressed, Quenneville might be the charter member of the Henri Jokiharju Fan Club. As it turns out, it’s not young players that Quenneville disdains, it’s young players who play like young players. Jokiharju doesn’t do that.

“Looked like he has played the game for a long, long time at this level,” Quenneville said after the Hawks’ opener against the Senators, a 4-3 overtime victory on Thursday night.

Blackhawks rookie defenseman Henri Jokiharju (28) has five assists in his first three NHL games. The 19-year-old from Finland was drafted by the Hawks in the first round (29th overall) in 2017. | Kamil Krzaczynski/AP photo

And after Jokiharju had two assists in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Blues in St. Louis on Saturday night, more of the same:

“I like his competitiveness. I like his poise and patience for a youngster,” Quenneville said. “He’s only going to get better in how he’s going to read situations, play around his net in his own end. But I like how he wants the puck. He really has good patience and good play-recognition.”

But wait, there’s more.

“He complements Duncs [Duncan Keith] in a lot of ways. He breaks out on some tight-coverage plays coming in off their forecheck. Seems to get some relief with direct plays exiting as well. So it’s been definitely a good start for him. I think he’s gonna be in a lot of games back there.”

And that was before Sunday night’s 7-6 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs, when Jokiharju had three assists. Besides setting up Patrick Kane twice for tying goals in the final 1:24 of regulation, Jokiharju showed off a trait that is sure to warm Quenneville’s heart — a knack for shooting the puck from the blue line and getting it through. His shot was stopped by Leafs goalie Garret Sparks, but John Hayden scored on the rebound to tie the game 3-3 in the second period.

That elicited yet another Quenneville compliment of a Jokiharju trait that seems more like a predictor of staying power than a rookie off to a hot start against opponents who aren’t familiar with him:

“There’s probably going to be a few situations every period that are going to be new and he can learn from,” Quenneville said. “But you gotta love his poise and patience as the game progresses. He seems to get better as the game goes along as well.”

Jokiharju is putting up good numbers, but it’s the intangibles that matter. As Quenneville noted right off the bat, at 19, Jokiharju looks like he’s been here for awhile. The game isn’t too big for him. Based on his play in close games, big moments aren’t too big for him, either. The Hawks could have used this kid in the playoffs in 2016 and 2017. But alas, he was just 15 and 16 years old at the time.

You can’t blame Quenneville for being excited — he’s like a guy stranded in the desert who just found a glass of water. The Hawks haven’t acquired a top-four defenseman to complement Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and the since-departed Niklas Hjalmarsson since they traded for Johnny Oduya in 2012. Every veteran acquired has failed to fill the bill. And every prospect who has come from Rockford has either been sent back to Rockford for seasoning, traded or let go in the expansion draft.

It’ll take more than three games to know whether Jokiharju is a mirage. But the Hawks defensive corps is Joel Quenneville’s baby. When he’s this excited, it’s a good bet this kid is here to stay.