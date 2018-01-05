With second half looming, Blackhawks tackle major opportunity on home ice

It’s not as if the Blackhawks have been a train wreck this season. Their 44 points through 39 games would’ve put them rather comfortably in the top eight of the Western Conference standings in either of the last two NHL campaigns.

So why — with half a season to go after Sunday’s home game against the Oilers — do things feel one false move from going off the rails?

Because it isn’t 2016 or ’17, that’s why.

“We talk every year that we don’t want to be fighting life and death to get into the playoffs,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “Outside of one other year, we’ve always been in a great spot and always competing for the top of the division. This year, not the case. But you look at the strength of our division, it’s amazing.”

The Hawks entered Friday’s game against Las Vegas in last place in the log-jammed Central and tied for 11th place in the West, yet opportunity undoubtedly was knocking. It was the beginning of a stretch of eight games out of nine at the United Center on the heels of a six-game road trip.

Home ice has been pretty friendly to the Hawks this season, but now it’s time to start piling up the points.

“It’s very important,” Patrick Kane said, “especially given where we are in the standings. … It seems like everyone’s kind of bunched up there in the standings. It would be nice to get ourselves in a good position where we can, I guess, not take out foot off the gas, but feel comfortable where we are in our game and try to [maintain it].”

No one can touch the Knights’ best-in-hockey home mark — try 17-2-1 on for size — but the Hawks still have “the best building in the league,” or so Quenneville would have folks believe.

“Let’s use it to our advantage,” he said. “We have to get back in that favorable position of being above the [playoff] line.”

Still feelin’ it

Goaltender Corey Crawford has been out with an upper-body injury since December 23 and has been on injured reserve since December 27. Before Friday’s game, Quenneville termed the veteran’s current status “indefinite.”

“We’ll know more when he gets on the ice,” Quenneville said.

Center Artem Anisimov hasn’t played since December 28, also because of the dreaded upper-body injury. One of the team’s leading goal-scorers, Anisimov appears to be closer than Crawford to making a return.

“Arty is more day-to-day right now,” Quenville said. “We’ll know more when he gets on the ice. He may be closer to skating.”

Scratched off

A surprise late scratch was winger Ryan Hartman, who’d tallied four points over his last four games. Hartman participated in the team’s morning skate, but may have been dealing with lingering effects from a collision during Wednesday’s victory over the Rangers in New York. Richard Panik took Hartman’s place in the lineup.

