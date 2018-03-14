With the ‘madness’ about to start, these are the players the Bulls need to watch

There was a certain realization the Bulls were dealing with Wednesday, hours before boarding the team flight for Memphis minus Lauri Markkanen (back spasms): They just aren’t well-versed in the art of tanking.

Well, at least not to the historic standard that’s been set this season.

Now the Grizzlies? That’s tanking. Losers of 18 straight games, Memphis has been doing all it could to make sure that they have the most lottery balls in the hopper.

That doesn’t mean that the start of the NCAA tournament won’t have the full attention of Bulls general manager Gar Forman, who has been on the scouting trail throughout most of the season.

Almost every player mentioned as a potential lottery pick come June will be swimming in March Madness, and with the Bulls currently sitting at No. 8 overall if nothing changes in front of them, here are the top eight bracket prospects to keep an eye on:

1. DeAndre Ayton – Arizona – The 7-foot-1 big man is finally showing some consistent dominance lately. A 7-5 wingspan, flashes of shooting threes, and the ability to get up and down the floor like a wing when he wants to, Ayton can make March his own personal playground to cement himself No. 1.

The likelihood of Ayton being a Bull is small at best, with the Bulls currently sitting with a 2.8 percent chance to land the No. 1 pick, but then again they had a 1.7 percent chance to land Derrick Rose in the 2008 lottery.

2. Marvin Bagley – Duke – There’s very little the 6-11 freshman can’t do on a basketball court, and privately this is the player several Bulls personnel feel would best matchup with the skillset displayed by rookie Lauri Markkanen. A high motor to fit Fred Hoiberg’s pace, and an ability to spread the floor for Hoiberg’s space, Bagley is a must-watch over the next few weeks.

3. Michael Porter Jr. – Missouri – Considered the No. 1 draft prospect in the preseason, Porter is coming off back surgery and put in his first full game in last week’s SEC Tournament. All eyes will be on the forward in his Friday matchup against Florida State, including that of the Bulls, who are hoping teams will be scared off with the injury concerns.

4. Trae Young – Oklahoma – The Bulls need Young to go off in the early stages of the tournament, with the hope that one of the seven possible teams in front of them jump on the point guard and allow a wing to fall down a spot.

5. Jaren Jackson Jr. – Michigan State – Jackson’s stock has steadily climbed, and a big showing in the tourney for the versatile 6-11 forward might bump him into the top five. Not ideal for the Bulls, who have scouted him closely.

6. Mohamed Bamba – Texas – The 7-9 wingspan and his presence around the rim would instantly help Hoiberg’s defense, but his offensive skills are very raw, and he would be a serious project on that end of the ball.

7. Colin Sexton – Alabama – The point guard out-played Young in their regular-season meeting, and showed some dominance in the SEC Tournament. Sexton has a Russell Westbrook edge to him, but the Bulls likely won’t be shopping for a point guard this early.

8. Wendell Carter Jr. – Duke – Don’t just look at the numbers for Carter. Obviously he’s a poor man’s Bagley, but at 6-10 he’s a great rim protector and has a high motor in the offensive rebounding department. He wouldn’t be the sexy pick for the Bulls come June, but he might be the smartest in a season where tanking was an art form and the Bulls were finger painting.