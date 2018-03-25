With the No. 8 pick of the NBA Draft, the Bulls select … mock draft time 1.0

Life in the Association’s basement is not getting any better these days.

The real problem for the Bulls, however, is it’s not getting any worse.

The losses have been piling up for Gar/Pax’s crew – five straight at last glance – and still they sit in the No. 8 spot in the battle for the league’s worst record.

The Bulls simply can’t tank enough with just nine games left.

So where does that leave them come the June draft if the lottery balls behave as is? It leaves general manager Gar Forman under a scorching spotlight, needing to hit big on the most important draft of this rebuild.

Sure, it’s still months away, but perfect timing for the “Gar Draft Watch 1.0’’

1. Phoenix – Marvin Bagley III – PF – Duke – There have been several games this season where Bagley hasn’t even looked like the best player on his team, but when he flashes it shows just how versatile the lefty is. High-motor, off-the-charts athleticism, and once he fills out at the NBA level and understands defense, he has All-Star potential. The ideal player for Fred Hoiberg’s system, and at No. 8 they won’t even get a sniff at drafting him.

2. Memphis – DeAndre Ayton – C – Arizona – Considering his size and offensive talent, Ayton should be the consensus No. 1 pick of the draft. The problem is his game gets a bit lethargic at times, which leads to questions about his make-up. Maybe he didn’t feel challenged at the college level, but he should have been more dominant on both ends of the floor.

3. Atlanta – Luka Doncic – G/F – Real Madrid – Talk to some of the Bulls players that have gone up against Doncic first-hand that last few years and they rave about his versatility. Paul Zipser compared him to the Euro version of LeBron James just from a passing standpoint. The Hawks won’t yet “EuroBron’’ fall past them.

4. Orlando – Jaren Jackson – F – Michigan State – The freshman can change the game on the defensive end almost to the level of Mo Bamba, and can also stretch out the defense with an ability to shoot from three-point range. The tools are there for Jackson to turn into an elite two-way player at the NBA level.

5. Dallas – Mo Bamba – C – Texas – The Mavericks need immediate help in the frontcourt, and why not grab a potential game-changing player on the defensive end in Bamba. There’s no question that his offensive skills are raw and will need some serious development, but elite rim protectors don’t come around very often these days.

6. Cleveland (via Brooklyn) – Michael Porter Jr. – F – Missouri – If his surgically-repaired back checks out and he shines during the pre-draft process, Porter won’t make it out of the top three. If he is falling, however, is this a player Forman could gamble on, even trading up one spot by sending the New Orleans first-round pick along with their own in the swap? Time will tell.

7. Sacramento – Colin Sexton – G – Alabama – Sexton is more two-guard than point guard at the NBA level and has a Russell Westbrook-like mentality when it comes to attacking the rim. He’s fearless on both ends of the ball and plays with a definite edge to him. Alongside De’Aaron Fox, the Kings would be building a potentially dynamic backcourt.

8. BULLS – Wendell Carter – C/F – Duke – Carter knows what it’s like playing second fiddle to another big, spending the season in Bagely’s shadow. So playing next to Lauri Markkanen won’t be an adjustment. Carter is versatile in and out of the post, and improving range.