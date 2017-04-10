With the ‘Three Alphas’ out, Bulls leadership is now on a Holiday

DALLAS – When Justin Holiday initially signed a two-year, $9 million free-agent deal to jump onto the reclamation project that is the Bulls, it was a bit of a head-scratcher.

Holiday was coming off one of his best NBA seasons last year with New York, and would have seemingly been a perfect rotation player for a playoff team.

Instead, he opted to throw on a hard hat and help with the rebuild. Crazy? Nope, just his plan.

“That’s what my whole career has been,’’ Holiday said. “Growing and getting to the next level. Hopefully I can take another step this year.’’

That step Holiday wanted to take was one of leadership.

With the Bulls losing Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo from last year’s team, there was a huge void in that leadership role. Robin Lopez and Quincy Pondexter have years on their side, but Holiday might just have that it factor that players gravitate to.

“He’s done a good job of pulling the group together,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “If we’re having a stretch in practice where we’re struggling or we’re hitting adversity and we’re not handling it the right way, if we need a shot of energy, Justin is the guy that pulls the group together. And you have to have a guy like that.’’

More important you have to have a guy that wants to take that on.

“It’s more of a leadership role for sure,’’ Holiday said. “That’s the main thing I’m trying to do here is make sure I lead in a way that helps [Hoiberg], and not in a way just for me. Most of the time I’m used to being on a team as one of the middle guys so I just kind of make sure I take care of my business. Now I have to play this game, but you need to be able to teach and help others as well.’’

What Boogie man?

Kris Dunn just might be the point guard of the future for the Bulls, but what he somewhat is right now is their enforcer.

He’s now had two edgy matchups with preseason Rookie of the Year candidate Dennis Smith Jr. – once in Summer League and again on Wednesday – but it was on Tuesday in New Orleans that he served notice that “he’s about that life,’’ as Butler used to say.

With 8:12 left in the second quarter, Dunn had more than just words with 6-foot-11, 270-pound DeMarcus Cousins. The two shoved at each other before officials stepped in. According to Dunn, get used to that because he won’t back down from anyone on the court – hyped rookie or proven veteran.

“I’m not going to back down for nobody,’’ Dunn said. “I think where I’m from that’s the nature. I really want to go out there and compete. I love the game of basketball and I’ll do anything for my teammates. If I gotta do the gritty things I’m gonna do it.’’

Mind games

As promised, Hoiberg went with a new-look lineup for Game 2 of the preseason, with Lopez, Holiday and Zipser back in there, but Dunn in for Jerian Grant and Nikola Mirotic in for Bobby Portis.

The fact that Zipser and Holiday remained starters seemed to show Hoiberg’s hand with his starters for the regular season, but the coach downplayed it.