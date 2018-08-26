With tough stretch looming, Cubs sweep Reds

For whatever reason this year, the Cubs haven’t been able to pair good hitting with good pitching. When one’s been on, the other’s been off.

But maybe that’s starting to change. At least for this weekend, it did.

Kyle Hendricks needed 98 pitches to throw seven scoreless innings, David Bote and Kyle Schwarber homered, and the Cubs completed a four-game sweep of the Reds with a 9-0 win Sunday. The Cubs won their fifth straight, moved to 23 games above .500 and maintained their four-game NL Central lead over the Cardinals.

“We’re trending in a good way right now,” manager Joe Maddon said before the game. “We’ve got to keep it going. Obviously, the pitching’s gotten better all of a sudden, the hitting is becoming more like we thought it could look like.”

The Cubs' David Bote, right, celebrates with Jason Heyward after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Playing a complete game against the lowly Reds is one thing, but doing it over the next two weeks will be a different challenge. The Cubs have to face Noah Syndergaard on Monday before seeing Jacob DeGrom on Tuesday to start a three-game set with New York, then go to Atlanta for a makeup game Thursday where they could oppose Mike Foltynewicz.

That’s followed by series in Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Washington, all of whom could test the Cubs as their season starts to approach crunch time.

“We have to continue to trend properly offensively, too. Keep pitching like we are,” Maddon said. “We’ve talked about that, where pitching and our offense at some point needs to match up and hopefully this is the time it’s going to do that.”

Everything matched up Sunday.

Hendricks won for the third time this month and had one of the best starts of what has been a disappointing season. He gave up just two hits, and lowered his ERA from 4.04 to 3.86.

Bote, who didn’t start Saturday after his walk-off homer Friday, singled in a run in the first and then hit a two-run homer off Homer Bailey in the third that landed on Waveland Ave. In the seventh, Schwarber homered for the second consecutive day, with this one giving the Cubs a 9-0 lead.