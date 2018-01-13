With trade eligibility looming, Mirotic healthy for Bulls

When asked about it Saturday, Nikola Mirotic claimed he didn’t know what Monday could mean for his future.

“Not really, what’s going on?” Mirotic asked.

Pressed further, Mirotic insisted he didn’t know and asked what January 15 represented. When reminded that’s the first day he’s eligible to be traded, Mirotic responded by saying “thanks for the information.”

“That’s probably the biggest information that I need to know,” Mirotic said. “Thanks.”

Nikola Mirotic could be traded as early as Monday. | AP

Mirotic missed the last two games with a stomach virus but is expected to be active tonight when the Bulls host Detroit. Mirotic said he’s 100 percent ready to go.

Whether he gets out of Chicago soon is more interesting.

Mirotic said he’s not worried about showcasing himself for teams around the league, and his “only focus” was to beat the Pistons. He didn’t answer directly whether he wanted to stay in Chicago.

“I want to win tonight. That’s all I want to do. Like I said before, from tomorrow we’ll see,” Mirotic said. “But I’m happy in Chicago. I’m obviously very happy and my family too, there is like, we all like Chicago and we are more than thankful for the opportunity to be here. That’s all I can tell you now.”

Regardless of what happens, Mirotic’s future has been a major talking point around the Bulls since Bobby Portis punched him in October. Even though his future could be days away from being determined, Mirotic isn’t worried about getting it sorted out soon.

Or so he says.

“I think my future is good so far. I’m standing here now where I want to be now and playing after my injury and I just want to have fun playing basketball,” Mirotic said. “I’m not worried what’s going to happen. If something is going to happen it’s going to happen for everybody, me, Bulls. Sometimes you can’t control some things but you can control being a professional and trying to do your best.”

Fred Hoiberg praised Mirotic’s impact on the team since returning in December, and also how he’s moved forward despite the speculation. Hoiberg bemoaned all the trade rumors around Mirotic and the league as a whole, saying “it’s just unfortunately the world we live in right now” and that “99 percent” are false.

“There has been a lot of rumors with our guys, really with guys all across the league,” Hoiberg said. “Stay focused on the task at hand, and Niko’s done a great job with that.”

