With Willie Young hurt, Bears promote OLB Isaiah Irving for game

With Willie Young sidelined by a triceps injury, the Bears promoted outside linebacker Isaiah Irving to play Monday night against the Vikings.

An undrafted free agent from San Jose State, the 6-2, 254-pound Irving had a stellar Bears preseason before being cut, clearing waivers and being added to the practice squad. Pro Football Focus rated his pass-rush productivity tops among 3-4 outside linebackers. He had three sacks and forced one fumble in four exhibition games.

Young has a tear in his triceps that could be season-ending, leaving Leonard Floyd, Pernell McPhee and Sam Acho to play the majority of Monday night’s snaps.