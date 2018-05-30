Without her father, Alaina Coates begins WNBA career

When Alaina Coates needed a little something extra during her college career, she could always look into the stands and see her father.

“I have my moments when I think of him. Whenever I was on the court (at South Carolina) we would always have these little hand signs that he would have for me,” Coates said. “If I needed to up my intensity he would look like he would crank something up.”

But as she’s finally beginning her WNBA career, Coates isn’t able to see her dad in the crowd.

On March 13, Alaina’s father died after going into cardiac arrest behind the wheel in Blythewood, South Carolina. According to local reports, the car driven by Gary Coates, 55, went off a road and hit a tree, though the cardiac arrest is what caused his death.

Not even three months later, Coates is still adjusting to playing without her father while familiarizing herself with the Sky and the WNBA.

“Sometimes I’ll look over there in the seats I probably would have picked out for him to sit in. it’s kind of weird because he’s not there,” Alaina said. “I don’t have my guy there giving me signals if I need to do something or just doing the little things. It’s just really weird not having him around. He was like a big part in all of it.”

Alaina Coates was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft but missed last season due to a right ankle injury suffered during her senior year at USC. Now fully recovered and competing for minutes, Coates is part of a young Sky team that added No. 3 pick Diamond DeShields and No. 4 pick Gabby Williams this spring.

And Gary Coates was one of the people most excited to see Alaina play in the league after sitting out.

“I think about it every day. Aside from my mom and brother, he was like my main support system. He was my twin,” Alaina Coates said. “He was a big part of me. He was one of the main reasons why I got into basketball. He just played a big role in that. His presence is definitely missed. It’s just kind of a weird spot to be in, still trying to figure out a way to get through it. I think it about it every day.

“He was so excited about me starting in the WNBA and getting to play and everything. It just sucks that he’s not here to see any of it.”