Without Manny Machado, SS Tim Anderson wants to earn White Sox pitchers’ trust

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) fields a ground ball by Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Texas won 11-3. | Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Tim Anderson was a team player when the White Sox were in the running for Manny Machado at the start of camp. He bit his tongue and said he would welcome the marquee slugger with open arms, though there was a good chance Machado would replace Anderson as the team’s starting shortstop.

Luckily for Anderson, the Sox couldn’t get the deal done.

When Machado signed with the Padres last month, Anderson could finally take a sigh of relief.

Anderson isn’t using the Sox pursuit of Machado as motivation. He doesn’t feel like he like he has to prove anything in terms of Machado.

“I don’t care about what other people have to say, other people’s opinion about we didn’t get him, you know, so what?” Anderson said Monday. “I know where I am. I know what I need to do to get better and I know what I need to try and make this team better.”

Anderson wants to be the hero the Sox need this season, and he’s confident that he’s becoming a reliable infielder.

“I’m the guy that I want the pitcher to want behind them,” he said. “Go out and play hard, I put it all on the line.”

But Anderson has a lot of ground to make up if he wants to earn the trust of the Sox pitchers.

Anderson’s fielding has been a work in progress since he was promoted to the Sox three years ago. He committed 28 errors in 2017 and 20 errors last year, half of which occurred in the first 51 games of the season.

Anderson believes he’s made improvements this spring. He feels more focused.

“I feel like I’ve done a good job this spring trying to take control of my work and knowing what I’m doing,” he said. “And when we get to that point, I’m learning the game a lot more, I’m maturing a lot more and I’m getting it. I’m in a good spot heading into the season.”

This season, manager Rick Renteria wants to see Anderson take the next step.

“What’s he’s done before and more,” Renteria said of his expectations for Anderson. “[I want him to] continue to improve in defensive situations, continue to maintain a consistent approach in the field.”

Meanwhile, Anderson has shown growth at the plate. He became the first shortstop in Sox history to have 20-plus homers and stolen bases in the same year last season. And he’s seemingly carried over his offensive success to Cactus League play this spring, where he’s hitting .444/.464/.761.

“Body feels good,” Anderson said. “Feel like I’ve been having some good at-bats … Just try to have that same mentality. Just continue to go out and work.”

Over the last three seasons, Anderson has evolved into a leader in the clubhouse. He said he likes to lead by example and Renteria has taken notice.

“He’s getting more and more comfortable in his own skin in being able to vocalize and express himself with his teammates,” Renteria said. “Timmy’s one of those guys that goes about his business pretty routinely, consistency, … he’s starting to open up a little bit, it’ll be nice to see how he evolves as a leader in our clubhouse.”