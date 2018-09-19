WNBA crown latest accomplishment for goal-oriented Jewell Loyd

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd holds the championship trophy as the WNBA basketball team arrives SeattleTacoma International Airport, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 in Seattle. The Storm defeated the Phoenix Mercury the night before for their third WNBA title. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)

Preferring to focus on what’s next, Jewell Loyd isn’t the type of person to reflect on her accomplishments. So when she was asked if she’s looked back on everything she’s done, the 24-year-old Notre Dame and Niles West alum demurred.

“No I haven’t. It all just kind of hit me. Wow. I’m doing what I love to do,” Loyd said, after some of her achievements were recited to her. “To me, as an athlete I’m always thinking, ‘How can I be better? How can I be better?’ I haven’t really had a moment to kind of look at what I’ve done and say ‘Wow, this is an accomplishment.’”

Last week, Loyd added WNBA champion to her resume when the Seattle Storm swept the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Finals. A Lincolnwood native, Loyd was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 WNBA draft after earning consecutive consensus All-American honors at Notre Dame, whom she led to back to back appearances in the national championship game. A guard, Loyd was the 2015 WNBA rookie of the year and earned an all-star nod this season.

But she had never won a championship at any level until the Storm beat the Mystics for the WNBA crown.

“This is pretty special,” Loyd said. “This is something I definitely wanted to do. The two goals I had in mind when I left college was to win a WNBA championship and then have a chance to win a gold medal.

“This is something that’s super remarkable and I’m excited about it. I’m going to enjoy this one.”

True to form, Loyd quickly turned her attention to another goal.

Loyd recently met up with the United States national team as it prepares for the upcoming FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Tenerife, Canary Islands, and on Wednesday was named to the final roster. A strong showing in this tournament would help position Loyd for a spot in the 2020 Summer Games, and considering the United States’ dominance of the sport, likely a gold medal.

Though the Olympics are two years away and there are still more WNBA titles to win in Seattle, Loyd acknowledged she’s thinking about 2020.

“I think the first step is the (World Cup) and seeing how I match up to play there,” Loyd said. “Take it day by day and try not to get too ahead of myself, but that’s definitely a goal.”

Briefly

The Red Stars lost 2-0 to the North Carolina Courage in their NWSL semifinal Tuesday night in Portland, Oregon. The match was originally scheduled for Sunday in Cary, North Carolina, but moved and delayed because of Hurricane Florence.