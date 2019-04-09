WNBA draft preview: 4 candidates for the Chicago Sky’s first-round pick

California center Kristine Anigwe (31) celebrates a basket against North Carolina during a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament in Waco, Texas, Saturday March 23, 2019. | Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The 2019 WNBA draft is considered one of the most stacked classes in recent years with plenty of potential future stars in the mix. And the No. 1 pick appears to be free for the taking since Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu announced her plans to return for her senior season.

With so much available talent, general manager and coach James Wade believes the Chicago Sky are in a good spot with the fourth pick in the first round of Wednesday’s draft, which will he held at Nike’s Headquarter in New York City.

The Sky will follow the Las Vegas Aces, who hold the No. 1 pick, and the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever, who have the No. 2 and 3 picks, respectively.

Aces general manager Bill Laimbeer has made it clear he’s willing to trade the No. 1 pick for a good deal. Though the Sky has discussed the possibility of trading up, Wade said it’s unlikely given the depth of this class.

“If we can’t get our No. 1 pick, our No. 2 will probably still be out there,” Wade said. “We’ll probably get one of our top two choices.”

Fans can watch the first round starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, and the second and third rounds on ESPN U.

Wade is looking for an all-around player that will compliment his current roster.

Here are four possible players that would do that other than Louisville guard Asia Durr and Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan, who are expected to be selected before the Sky are on the board:

Kristine Anigwe

The Chicago Sky is fairly high on Cal forward Kristine Anigwe.

“I don’t know if there’s anybody that sees her as high as we do,” Wade said.

The Sky allowed a league-most 90.1 points per game and could use a player like Anigwe, who was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year after she averaged 16.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and one steal this season.

Anigwe’s draft stock drastically rose during March Madness when she scored 31 points and pulled down 27 rebounds in the first two round of the NCAA Tournament.

After Baylor suffered a devastating 39-point loss in the second round to Baylor, Anigwe finished her college career as the all-time leader in career points, rebounds and blocks at Cal. In her senior season, the four-time All-American averaged 22 points and recorded a double-double in 32 of 33 games.

Jackie Young

Wade likes a player that can play multiple positions, and that’s exactly what Notre Dame star guard Jackie Young does.

Standing at 6-feet tall, Young is an athletic and efficient shooter, who could add major star power to the Sky’s lineup.

Young has been one of the best shooting guards in college basketball over the last two seasons and has only gotten better as she’s mature. This season, she averaged 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 39 games. She shot .528 percent from the field and .452 percent from the three-point line.

Young declared for the draft as a junior Monday after the Fighting Irish lost in the championship game to Baylor on Sunday.

Though Young might be an ideal candidate for the Sky, there’s a good chance she won’t be available by the time it’s their turn. She has been projected to be selected as high as No. 1 since Ionescu opted to stay in college.

Napheesa Collier

Connecticut star Napheesa Collier might just be one of the best all-around players in this year’s draft, which makes her especially intriguing for a team like the Sky.

Over the last four seasons, Collier’s confidence has grown and she’s blossomed into an elite two-way player.

This season, the 6-foot-2 guard carried the Huskies on offense and defense this season. She averaged 20.8 points on .612 percent shooting and a team-high 10.8 rebounds in 38 games. She also had an impressive 25 double doubles.

Collier finished her college career winning the Katrina McClain Award, which recognizes the top college power forward in the NCAA.

Coach Geno Auriemma believes Collier will make a smooth transition to the WNBA as long as she’s put in the right situation.

“If she’s on the right team where they don’t have center that’s clogging up the lane, then I think she’s gonna be great,” Auriemma told reporters during the NCAA Tournament.

Kalani Brown

Another player on the Sky’s radar is 6-foot-7 center Kalani Brown. Wade said he was especially impressed with how she played in the NCAA Tournament and helped Baylor win the title over Notre Dame.

Coming off a championship win, Brown could help the Sky implement a winning culture they so desperately need.

Though Wade is optimistic that Sky center Stefanie Dolson will rebound after having a down season in 2018, Brown could be a great pick for the Sky to help add much-needed depth to the five-spot.

This season, Brown, a two-time All-Big 12 First Team and All-Defensive Team honoree, averaged a team-high 15.8 points this season, while shooting 61.7 percent from the field. She also averaged 8.2 rebounds in 37 games for Baylor.

Brown was a finalist for National Defensive Player of the Year award, though she ultimately lost to Aniqwe.

Basketball is in Brown’s bloodline. Her father, P.J., played 15 NBA seasons and won an NBA title with the Celtics in 2008.