WNBA news: Chicago Sky fires coach/GM Amber Stocks

After a 13-21 record in her second season on the job, Amber Stocks was fired Friday by the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

“The entire organization would like to thank Amber for the hard work and dedication that she has given to the Chicago Sky for the past two seasons,” Sky president and CEO Adam Fox said in a statement. “At this time, we felt a change was necessary for the 2019 season. We wish her nothing but the best in the future. Our search for a new coach will begin immediately.”

In two seasons as coach/GM, Stocks guided the Sky to a combined 25-43 record.