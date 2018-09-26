Wolves goalie Max Lagace looking to build off strong 2017-18

Max Lagace had a memorable spring, setting a Wolves record for saves in a game and then backing up Marc-Andre Fleury in the Stanley Cup Final | Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves

Last spring was a nice end to a pretty good season for Wolves goalie Max Lagace. He turned in one of the greatest goaltending performances in Wolves history, then experienced the Vegas Golden Knights’ run to the Stanley Cup Final, watching one of hockey’s most accomplished netminders do his job.

Lagace believes seeing Marc-Andre Fleury navigate the Final will help him as he moves forward with the Wolves.

“I was able to see how [Fleury] handled it, and I learned a lot about how to approach the game and approach every little thing and every detail that make such a huge difference,” Lagace said. “That’s the kind of thing I want to bring to my game and practices so I can get better every day and be able to make the big step.”

Lagace joined the Golden Knights as a Black Ace for their playoff run. But unlike most Black Aces, who only provide insurance and extra bodies, Lagace served as Fleury’s backup for every game of the final series, which the Capitals won in five.

“It was awesome. It was an experience I never thought would happen so fast,” Lagace said. “When I started the year, I didn’t expect that. To be a part of that group and having the chance to go that far, it was something I probably dreamed of. It was great to be in that position and see it firsthand.”

But that experience was just another part of Lagace’s spring adventure.

Though he played just once during the Wolves’ brief stay in the playoffs, Lagace made the most of his chance. In a 4-3, triple-overtime loss to Rockford that finished a three-game IceHogs sweep, Lagace made 72 saves, breaking the franchise record set by Pasi Nurminen (58) in 2004.

“I want to keep building on it,” Lagace said. “It was a great game for both teams, and I want to keep improving.”

Lagace is in training camp with the Wolves, who open the season Oct. 5 at the Colorado Eagles. Lagace, 25, went 14-5-1 with a 2.84 goals-against average in 23 appearances for the Wolves last season. He also made his NHL debut, going 6-7-1 with a 3.91 GAA and .867 save percentage for the Golden Knights. Like last season, Lagace figures to split time in goal with Oscar Dansk.

“I just want to bring my best every night,” Lagace said. “Obviously, I want to give us a chance to win every night, like me and Oscar did last year.”