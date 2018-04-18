Wolves-IceHogs rivalry returning to playoffs

Historically, the Wolves and Rockford IceHogs haven’t gotten along. Separated by just over 70 miles, the teams have engaged in brawls that went viral and games where every stoppage of play brought the risk of skirmishes or fights.



But since a seven-game Wolves win in 2008 over a Rockford team that featured Corey Crawford, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Bryan Bickell, the rivalry hasn’t spread to the postseason. That changes this weekend in a best-of-five first-round set that starts Saturday night at Allstate Arena. Because of arena availability, the games will alternate between Rosemont and Rockford’s BMO Harris Bank Center.



Wolves coach Rocky Thompson knows about the rivalry but doesn’t want his players to play with emotion against a team they faced 12 times. He wants them to play with intensity.



“Our guys have been taught that all year and they’ve controlled that all year,” Thompson said. “When you get to the point of emotion, I think that’s when you make mistakes.”



Rockford coach Jeremy Colliton said the potential for things to get messy is “something we have to be aware of” but he wants his team to use its skill and pace, along with its size and physicality.



“We have to find that balance,” said Colliton, who added he’s wary of giving the Wolves’ ninth-ranked power play too many chances. “It may be difficult, but that’s what’s required to win. We either find a way to do it or go home.”



Judging by how close the season series was, one mistake could be the difference. Both won six games, with the Wolves earning 16 standings points to Rockford’s 12.



“It’s a great test for our guys,” Colliton said. “We’re going to go head-to-head with them for five games and we’ll see if we’re up to the challenge.”



That’s what Thompson expects the series to be.



“The games are so close and have been so competitive… you look at the season series, there’s been very few inches given and taken,” he said. “We anticipate that and we’re willing to get into the trenches. Our guys have been in them since December to claw their way out of it and we’re prepared for what this series is going to be.”



