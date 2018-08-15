Wolves relish accomplishments as 25th anniversary season nears

The Wolves have been around long enough to have three generations of fans. Saying that out loud clearly meant something to chairman Don Levin.

“That’s amazing to me,” said Levin, who founded the team with Buddy Meyers and Grant Mulvey. “People came (to games), we knew them and then they had kids and they came, and now the kids have kids and they’re coming. And you’re saying ‘Gee, it’s really different. It’s really being part of those people’s lives.’”

The Wolves began the celebrations for their upcoming 25th anniversary season on Monday by unveiling a series of 54 by 74-inch goalie masks along Michigan Ave. That night, they also put on a laser/light show in Pioneer Court.

Once a curiosity and an alternative to the meandering Blackhawks and a locked-out NHL, the Wolves have survived the Hawks’ renaissance and built their own place in the Chicago sports scene. Not quite a quarter century from their Oct. 1, 1994 debut, those celebratory events marked how the Wolves have built their fanbase and developed into are a well-recognized part of the area’s landscape despite being a minor-league team in a city with five established major-league franchises.

“I think it’s incredible. It’s what we wanted. We wanted to be part of the community,” Levin said. “For me, being that is what we always wanted to. That’s what we are. I don’t want any more than that. A couple more championships, but beyond that, if we can be what we’ve been, then I’m a happy guy.”

General manager Wendell Young, who was a goalie on the original 1994-95 team and won a pair of International Hockey League championships with the franchise, said the Wolves are still driven by the same things from when they were born.

“We’re all about winning, we’re all about community, we’re all about fan-enjoyment at our game,” Young said. “Nothing’s changed over the years. We have the same vision.”

Young came to the Wolves so he could play during the lockout and thought he’d spend six months with the team. Twenty-five seasons later, he’s still around.

“It’s a ton of pride for our organization (to celebrate),” Young said. “If I’m Don Levin, I’m very proud of what he has built.”

