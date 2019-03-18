ESPN accidentally reveals Women’s NCAA Tournament bracket before selection show
The full bracket for the 2019 Women’s NCAA Tournament is set to be released Monday evening, but it appears ESPN jumped the gun by accidentally including the bracket on broadcasts in the afternoon. Viewers noticed the matchups being listed on sidebars by the network, and ESPN PR apologized for the error in a statement.
The NCAA later announced that the selection show unveiling the bracket on ESPN2 had been moved up to 4 p.m. CT from its original scheduled time of 6 p.m, presumably in order to get the official news out as soon as possible.
The 2019 Women’s NCAA Tournament starts Friday with first-round games in four cities across the country, including Chicago. The Final Four will be held April 5 at Amalie Arena, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The national championship game will be held on April 7.
2019 Women’s NCAA Tournament matchups
Albany Region
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Robert Morris
No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Kansas State
No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 Arkansas-Little Rock
No. 4 Oregon State vs. No. 13 Boise State
No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 11 Tennessee
No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 14 Radford
No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Buffalo
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Towson
Chicago Region
No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Bethune-Cookman
No. 8 Central Michigan vs. No. 9 Michigan State
No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Rice
No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Wright State
No. 6 DePaul vs. No. 11 Missouri State
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 New Mexico State
No. 7 BYU vs. No. 10 Auburn
No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 15 UC Davis
Portland Region
No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Southern
No. 8 South Dakota vs. No. 9 Clemson
No. 5 Arizona State vs. No. 12 UCF
No. 4 Miami vs. No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast
No. 6 South Dakota State vs. No. 11 Quinnipiac
No. 3 Syracuse vs. No. 14 Fordham
No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Indiana
No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 15 Portland State
Greensboro Region
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Abilene Christian
No. 8 Cal vs. No. 9 North Carolina
No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 12 Bucknell
No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 13 Belmont
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton
No. 3 NC State vs. No. 14 Maine
No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Drake
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Mercer