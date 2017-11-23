Woolly bears forecasting: Things that distract me or I digress

So John Vukmirovich and I were wandering around on our way to watch sandhill cranes at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area in Indiana.

A side wander on Monday found us at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais hiking around the prairie there.

And we saw something like five woolly bears, all looking like the one above.

Decipher what woolly bears like that signify, oh great outdoors people.

These things do distract me and I ended up on The Old Farmer’s Almanac site and found an article on woolly bears and forecasting, which kinda of slyly acknowledges that woolly bears as forecasters are kinda hooey.

Well, let’s not mince words, just like the winter forecasts in The Old Farmer’s Almanac are kinda hooey. But I do like that something as venerable as The Old Farmer’s Almanac has also transitioned to a strong on-line presence (click here).

I did find this nugget in the article:

Here’s the legend: The Woolly Bear caterpillar has 13 distinct segments of either rusty brown or black. The wider the rusty brown sections (or the more brown segments there are), the milder the coming winter will be. The more black there is, the more severe the winter.

So do this signify an ordinary or hard winter?

Or should I just go back to stuffing my face on Thanksgiving?