2018 FIFA World Cup: Schedule, start times and scores

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo will be one of the World Cup's top players. | Paulo Duarte/AP Photo

The 2018 FIFA World Cup begins this week in venues across Russia. There are 32 teams competing in the tournament, which concludes with the final on July 15. Even without Team USA’s participation, it’s going to be a thrilling month of soccer at its best.

The Americans failed to earn a spot in the World Cup due to their inability to win enough games during qualifying. It’s the first time that the U.S. men’s national team has missed a World Cup since 1986.

Brazil, France, Belgium, Argentina and defending champions Germany are among the top contenders to win the tournament. Spain, which recently changed coaches after Julen Lopetegui took the job with Real Madrid, could also be in the mix despite the chaos.

This is the first time that Russia has ever hosted a World Cup. It comes four years after the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. The 2022 World Cup will be in Qatar, while the 2026 World Cup was recently awarded to a joint bid by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

2018 FIFA World Cup schedule and scores

All times Central

Thursday, June 14

10 a.m. – Russia vs. Saudi Arabia

Friday, June 15

7 a.m. – Egypt vs. Uruguay

10 a.m. – Morocco vs. Iran

1 p.m. – Portugal vs. Spain

Saturday, June 16

5 a.m. – France vs. Australia

9 a.m. – Argentina vs. Iceland

11 a.m. – Peru vs. Denmark

2 p.m. – Croatia vs. Nigeria

Sunday, June 17

7 a.m. – CostaRica vs. Serbia

10 a.m. – Germany vs. Mexico

1 p.m. – Brazil vs. Switzerland

Monday, June 18

7 a.m. – Sweden vs. South Korea

10 a.m. – Belgium vs. Panama

1 p.m. – Tunisia vs. England

Tuesday, June 19

7 a.m. – Colombia vs. Japan

10 a.m. – Poland vs. Senegal

1 p.m. – Russia vs. Egypt

Wednesday, June 20

7 a.m. – Portugal vs. Morocco

10 a.m. – Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia

1 p.m. – Iran vs. Spain

Thursday, June 21

7 a.m. – Denmark vs. Australia

10 a.m. – France vs. Peru

1 p.m. – Argentina vs. Croatia

Friday, June 22

7 a.m. – Brazil vs. Costa Rica

10 a.m. – Nigeria vs. Iceland

1 p.m. – Serbia vs. Switzerland

Saturday, June 23

7 a.m. – Belgium vs. Tunisia

10 a.m. – South Korea vs. Mexico

1 p.m. – Germany vs. Sweden

Sunday, June 24

7 a.m. – England vs. Panama

10 a.m. – Japan vs. Senegal

1 p.m. – Poland vs. Colombia

Monday, June 25

9 a.m. – Uruguay vs. Russia

9 a.m. – Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt

1 p.m. – Spain vs. Morocco

1 p.m. – Iran vs. Portugal

Tuesday, June 26

9 a.m. – Australia vs. Peru

9 a.m. – Denmark vs. France

1 p.m. – Nigeria vs. Argentina

1 p.m. – Iceland vs. Croatia

Wednesday, June 27

9 a.m. – South Korea vs. Germany

9 a.m. – Mexico vs. Sweden

1 p.m. – Serbia vs. Brazil

1 p.m. – Switzerland vs Costa Rica

Thursday, June 28

9 a.m. – Japan vs. Poland

9 a.m. – Senegal vs. Colombia

1 p.m. – Panama vs. Tunisia

1 p.m. – England vs. Belgium

Knockout stage – Round of 16

Saturday, June 30

9 a.m. – Match 50: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up

1 p.m. – Match 49: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up

Sunday, July 1

9 a.m. – Match 51: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up

1 p.m. – Match 52: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up

Monday, July 2

9 a.m. – Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up

1 p.m. – Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up

Tuesday, July 3

9 a.m. – Match 55: Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up

1 p.m. – Match 56: Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up

Knockout stage – Quarterfinals

Friday, July 6

9 a.m. – Match 57: (Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner)

1 p.m. – Match 58: (Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner)

Saturday, July 7

9 a.m. – Match 60: (Match 55 winner vs. Match 56 winner)

1 p.m. – Match 59: (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner)

Knockout stage – Semifinals

Tuesday, July 10

1 p.m. – Match 61: (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner)

Wednesday, July 11

1 p.m. – Match 62: (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner)

Third-place match

Saturday, July 14

1 p.m. – Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser

2018 World Cup Final

Sunday, July 15

1 p.m. – Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner

Groups

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan