World Juniors 2019: Schedule, scores and results

Jack Hughes, the likely No. 1 pick in 2019 NHL Draft, will play for Team USA. | AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

One of the most exciting, exuberant events in sports, the 2019 World Junior Championships, goes down in Canada over the next two weeks. The premier international hockey tournament for players under age 20 is an ideal chance to see the elite prospects of today and future stars of tomorrow.

Among the big names set to play at the upcoming tournament is American forward Jack Hughes, who is widely projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He’s joined on the Team USA roster by a number of top drafted prospects, including Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, Islanders winger Oliver Wahlstrom and Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller.

For Blackhawks fans, the tournament will provide more than just a chance to dream of Hughes playing in Chicago, too.

Many of the team’s top prospects, including defensemen Henri Jokiharju (Finland), Ian Mitchell (Canada) and Adam Boqvist (Sweden), will be expected to play significant roles. Evan Barratt (USA), Jakub Galvas (Czech Republic), MacKenzie Entwistle (Canada), Philipp Kurashev (Switzerland) and Niklas Nordgren (Finland) are also slated to represent their respective countries.

Below you’ll find the complete schedule for the 2019 World Juniors, which runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5. This post will be updated each day with the latest results from the tournament.

Format

The World Juniors operates with a 10-team field and starts with a preliminary stage in which the teams are divided into groups of five. The teams play in a round-robin format and the top four finishers from each group advance to the eight-team elimination stage, which uses a standard knockout bracket. The gold medal game is set to be held Jan. 5 at Rogers Arena, home of the Vancouver Canucks.

Schedule and results

All times Central

Wednesday, Dec. 26

GROUP A: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.

GROUP B: United States vs. Slovakia, 5:30 p.m.

GROUP A: Canada vs. Denmark, 7 p.m.

GROUP B: Finland vs. Sweden, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 27

GROUP A: Russia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m.

GROUP B: Slovakia vs. Sweden, 5:30 p.m.

GROUP A: Switzerland vs. Canada, 7 p.m.

GROUP B: Finland vs. Kazakhstan, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

GROUP A: Czech Republic vs. Russia, 7 p.m.

GROUP B: Kazakhstan vs. United States, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

GROUP A: Denmark vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.

GROUP B: Slovakia vs. Finland, 5:30 p.m.

GROUP A: Canada vs. Czech Republic, 7 p.m.

GROUP B: Sweden vs. United States, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

GROUP A: Switzerland vs. Russia, 7 p.m.

GROUP B: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

GROUP A: Denmark vs. Czech Republic, 3 p.m.

GROUP B: Sweden vs. Kazakhstan, 5:30 p.m.

GROUP A: Russia vs. Canada, 7 p.m.

GROUP B: United States vs. Finland, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

RELEGATION: TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m.

QUARTERFINAL: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.

QUARTERFINAL: TBD vs. TBD, 5:30 p.m.

QUARTERFINAL: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

QUARTERFINAL: TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4

RELEGATION: TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m.

SEMIFINAL: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.

SEMIFINAL: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5

RELEGATION: TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m.

BRONZE MEDAL GAME: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.

GOLD MEDAL GAME: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.