What are the odds Red Sox visit White House after World Series win?

The Boston Red Sox hold the championship trophy after Game 5 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Red Sox won 5-1 to win the series 4 game to 1. | Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

After winning the World Series on Sunday night, the Boston Red Sox haven’t said whether or not they plan to visit the White House.

“We’ll talk about it later on,” manager Alex Cora told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Meanwhile, Red Sox owner John Henry told WEEI that the Red Sox haven’t received an invite to the White House yet, but he was optimistic they would get one.

“I think we will [be invited],” he said. “This is a special team. We’ll see what they want to do, but I think so.”

And oddsmakers are echoing Henry’s sentiment.

According to BetOnline.AG, there’s a 62.5 percent chance the Red Sox will visit the White House.

Whether or not a championship sports team will visit the White House has become a pressing question ever since President Donald Trump took office in January 2017.

It’s tradition that championship teams visit the White House and are honored by the president. But that hasn’t been happening as of late. In June, the White House cancelled the Philadelphia Eagles’ visit after they won last season’s Super Bowl. Likewise, Trump decided to not invite the Warriors, who won back-to-back NBA champions titles, to the White House after the team said they wouldn’t come.

Prior to that, several New England Patriots decided not to attend White House ceremony in April 2017 after winning Super Bowl LI. Quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Martellus Bennett and wide receiver Danny Amendola are some of the Patriots who decided to stay home rather than meet Trump.

After winning the World Series in November 2016, there was a push for the Cubs to visit the White House before former President Barrack Obama left office. The North Siders eventually made two trips to the White House, visiting Trump last summer.

The Red Sox won their fourth World Series in the last 15 seasons after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. Former White Sox ace threw the final out in the ninth inning, fanning Manny Machado.