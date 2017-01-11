World Series Game 7 tickets racking big bucks on secondary market

If you want to attend Game 7 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers, it's going to cost you. | Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

If you want to attend Game 7 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, it’s going to cost you.

Game 7 at Dodgers Stadium will be one of the most expensive tickets in baseball history. But right now, it’s not as expensive as last year’s Game 7 of the World Series between the Cubs and Indians.

StubHub, a ticket resale site, told ESPN Wednesday morning that the average ticket being sold to Wednesday night’s game is $1,795. That price is $300 less than the 2016 World Series ticket average.

To put it into perspective, this year’s average ticket price more than doubles Game 7 between the Royals and Giants in 2014, which average resale price was $887 on StubHub.

Not all tickets are four-figure prices. The lowest tickets available on StubHub at $750 before fees are applied as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The price at Dodgers Stadium is also impressive because the ballpark has the largest capacity in MLB with more than 54,000 seats. Cleveland’s Progressive Field — where last year’s Game 7 was played — holds roughly 16,000 spectators.

The price most likely will decrease the closer it gets to first pitch. Nearly 30 percent of the stadium’s available tickets were posted on a secondary retail market at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, which was 12 hours before first pitch. The cheapest tickets after the Dodgers won Game 6 was $2,880. Now, the prices have been cut by roughly 25 percent.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney