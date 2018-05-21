Worst takes exposed: Nobody saw Golden Knights going to Stanley Cup Finals

Tomas Nosek of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates a second period goal by Ryan Reaves against the Winnipeg Jets in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell MTS Place on May 20, 2018 in Winnipeg, Canada. | Jason Halstead/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights went down in the record books as the first expansion team to make it to the Stanley Cup Final series.

And now, the Golden Knights are only four wins away from hoisting the Stanley Cup in their inaugural season.

This is a feat that nobody — not even Golden Knights owner Bill Foley — saw coming and the proof is on Twitter and in print.

Here are some of the worst takes exposed on the Golden Knights:

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley

Even Golden Knights owner Bill Foley underestimated his team’s capabilities.

When ESPN.com asked Foley what he considered a “win” before the Golden Knights’ inaugural season began, his answer might have discouraged some fans.

“We don’t have high expectations for this year,” Foley said. “We’re going to be competitive.

“We have some really good players, but we’re not deep like a lot of teams are in terms of four lines of forwards and two or three lines of defensemen. But we got some really good players in the expansion draft. So we just need do well for a couple years, then make the playoffs in three years as we start transitioning in some of these younger guys— like Shea Theodore and Alex Tuch and Jake Bischoff. We’ll be pretty good in three years and we’ll make a run in five or six.”

This guy who said hockey in the desert will “never work”

Jason, hockey in the desert will never work. — Brian the Stanley Cup Final Guy. (@PuckAndBadJokes) May 21, 2018

Before the Golden Knights even started the season, they were one of the hottest teams in secondary market ticket sales, according a report from StubHub.

While the Rangers and Blackhawks were the No. 1 and 2 teams in ticket resales for the last three seasons, the newest NHL team outsold both of them.

The Golden Knights had consistent fan attendance all season. And even before the end of this season, the Golden Knights already sold out of season ticket packages for the 2018-19 season, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Still think hockey can’t survive in the desert? Think again.

All the Twitter trolls on this thread

When the NHL first announced in June 2016 that Las Vegas would be home to the newest expansion team, the league received backlash from Twitter trolls and hockey fans everywhere.

A lot of Twitter users were extremely critical, but looking back now, their tweets didn’t age well.

This thread is full of freezing cold takes, but here are some of the best ones:

WTF Do you really think Las Vegas is going to work. Who the hell is running this league? — Richard Robinson (@ribbon01234) June 22, 2016

Finally something worse than leafs? — Johans (@KINGBIACH) June 22, 2016

won't last — Matty Cupcakes (@Koreanmeat) June 23, 2016

no one cares — Josh Shaw (@JoshTShaw) June 22, 2016