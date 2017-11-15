Worth watching for Bears? Lions WR praises coordinator Jim Bob Cooter

Golden Tate doesn’t want Jim Bob Cooter, his offensive coordinator, to go anywhere.

“I hope to have Jim Bob here for as long as I’m here at least,” he said Wednesday. “I think he’s doing a heck of a job.”

If the Bears are in the market for a head coach in January, they could change that. They tried to interview Cooter, who had worked for Bears coach John Fox in Denver, for their offensive coordinator job in 2015. The Lions refused to grant the Bears permission.

Only 33, Cooter’s reputation has only grown the last two years. The Lions promoted Cooter from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator in Week 8 of the 2015 season. The Lions went 6-2 the rest of the way, and quarterback Matthew Stafford totaled a 110.1 passer rating, the best eight-game stretch in franchise history. The Lions finished 9-7 last year.

Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter watches against the Browns on Sunday. (AP)

The Lions ar e5-4 this season but their 27.1 points per game average is sixth-best in the NFL.

“Very, very smart guy,” Tate, the Lions’ leading receiver, said. “He puts a lot of work into it, you can tell. But I think what sticks out the most is that he studies what guys do the best and puts them in situations to execute that way, too.”

Calling himself a “yards-after-the-catch guy,” Tate said Cooter gives him a chance to succeed by giving him the ball in space.

“We have a lot of different talents,” he said, “and he’s always looking for ways to get us in those situations.”