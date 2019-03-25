Wrigley Field’s new dishes for 2019 include shortrib fries, fried pork tenders

There’s a lot to look forward to with the start of the Cubs’ season just around the corner, from the sights, sounds and smells of Wrigley Field to the hope of another season that ends in World Series glory. It’s a good time to be a baseball fan.

Food should provide another reason to get excited. Let’s be honest, one of the best parts of going to a ballgame is spending 20 minutes beforehand contemplating whether you’ll go for the grilled hot dog and nachos, or get more adventurous and seek out some newfangled junk food concoction.

Thankfully, Wrigley Field and its food provider, Levy, keep releasing new options each year in case you’re tired of peanuts and pretzels. They’ve shared a sneak peak of many of the new dishes that’ll be available next season with the Sun-Times, and we know this is going to be crucial information for deciding how to snack while enjoying the game.

All photos provided by Levy.

Port Tenders

“Crispy hand-breaded pork strips served with Japanese barbecue sauce and cabbage and carrot slaw.”

This appears to be a take on tonkatsu, which you don’t see often in a ballpark but sounds like a great idea.

Short Rib Disco Fries

“Braised beef short rib, roasted garlic aioli, queso fresco and green onions atop crispy fries.”

I’m thinking you don’t order this as a side for a footlong dog.

Beer Can Chicken Sandwich

“Beer-marinated chicken breast served with Dijonnaise, shredded lettuce, tomato and bacon on a brioche bun.”

Impossible Burger

“Plant-based meat alternative with the same aroma and juiciness of real beef, served with chipotle lime aioli, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.”

An option for the vegetarians, which is nice to see given all the sausages, burgers, pork and chicken.

Southwest Dog

“Vienna Beef hot dog topped with chili lime crema, pico de gallo, tortilla strips and house-made pickled peppers.”

Here’s the full list of new dishes from Levy: