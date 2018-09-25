Racial slurs ignite bleacher brawl at Wrigley Field after Cubs game

An ugly scene of “bleacher fighting” that included racial slurs and an exchange of blows unfolded at Wrigley Field Monday night, according to videos shared on social media by a fan who witnessed the brawl.

The incident, which has been posted in parts on social media, began following the Cubs’ 5-1 loss to the Pirates.

A tweet from the game shows fans in the bleachers fighting each other while security tries to break them up.

Part of bleacher fighting.

When asked what started the fight, the user responded, “Racism.”

Later Tuesday morning, the same user posted another video in which a man can be seen yelling racist slurs at other fans, who are being corralled by security.

(Warning: this video contains strong language.)

Have at it then.

No officers were dispatched for a fight at Wrigley Field around that time and no arrests were made as part of the incident, police told the Sun-Times, but it’s safe to say this kind of behavior isn’t welcomed at the Cubs’ home. The club operates a texting service set up during games so fans can discretely contact security to be informed of potential issues.