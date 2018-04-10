The Cubs finally hosted their home opener Tuesday. They were the last team in the major leagues to do so.
The Cubs opened their season with a franchise record of nine road games.
The Cubs were originally scheduled to open their home series against the Pirates Monday, but winter weather and poor field conditions forced the team to postpone the game to their off day.
It was clearly the right choice.
Sunshine peeked through some clouds and blue skies over Wrigley Field. It was a breezy 43 degrees at first pitch at 1:20 p.m.
Here’s some sights and scenes from around the ballpark during the Cubs’ home opener:
The Cubs hosted their first home game of the season Tuesday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Fans eat lunch before the Cubs’ home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Fans look over the field before the Cubs’ home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, 98, the chaplain for Loyola University men’s basketball, throws the ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago Cubs home-opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, Tuesday, April 11, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
