Sights and scenes around Wrigley Field for Cubs’ home opener

The Cubs hosted their home opener Tuesday after postponing Monday's game due to snow. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Cubs finally hosted their home opener Tuesday. They were the last team in the major leagues to do so.

The Cubs opened their season with a franchise record of nine road games.

The Cubs were originally scheduled to open their home series against the Pirates Monday, but winter weather and poor field conditions forced the team to postpone the game to their off day.

It was clearly the right choice.

Sunshine peeked through some clouds and blue skies over Wrigley Field. It was a breezy 43 degrees at first pitch at 1:20 p.m.

Here’s some sights and scenes from around the ballpark during the Cubs’ home opener: