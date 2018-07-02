Cubs fans tie the knot with wedding at Wrigley Field

Love was in the air at Wrigley Field over the weekend as a pair of longtime Cubs fans got married outside the stadium. Amy Hagerman and her husband, Garry, took their vows after walking Gallagher Way while surrounded by friends and family.

“We just decided we wanted something casual,” Hagerman said to ABC 7 Chicago.

Amy and Garry originally knew each other in middle school but fell in love after reconnecting years later. Garry is in an ongoing battle with cancer, which he said has stretched for two decades.

“I’ve actually had three brain tumors, so I’ve been fighting this for 20 years,” Garry said. “So this last February, unfortunately, I had a seizure, and when we got to the hospital and they checked me all out, it turned out to be glioblastoma, which is the most serious of all brain tumors.”

The couple didn’t want to let any more time pass before tying the knot, and the Cubs were happy to play hosts for the special day at Wrigley. Based on ABC 7’s video, it seems like everyone had a great time.