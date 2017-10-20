My Wild Weekend Wandering began this morning with a visit to “Eccentric Smallmouth Guy.” He was recuperating or surviving, irascible and knowledgeable. In other words, much like he is in his seer role most other times, other than the recuperating and surviving part.
It’s an eclectic weekend for me and around the outdoors.
On Saturday, I plan to double down on the opening of Illinois’ north zone for hunting ducks and geese and opening day of fall inland trout by visiting Wolfe Lake at William Powers State Recreation Area.
I expect many will be doing one or the other tomorrow, inland trout or north-zone waterfowl. Others I expect will be either trying for perch on Lake Michigan, bowhunting as the rut nears for deer or savoring what little change of the leaves we have had this fall.
A few details on some planned events.
NORTH ZONE DUCK & CANADA GEESE OPENERS
Not much different in terms of regulation, other than tweaks to black ducks (daily bag goes to two) and pintails (daily bag drops to one).
Once again, weather looks way too nice for opening day with a forecast in the 70s.
Canada geese are everywhere, ducks not so much, other than local ducks.
INLAND TROUT
The nice weather could make for a better opener for trout, which tends to be more of a family thing. Illinois’ fall inland trout season opens Saturday. Daily bag is five. Those 16 and older need a fishing license and inland trout stamp. Click here for the general statewide press release. Below are the sites in northeast Illinois:
Cook County: Axehead, Belleau, Busse North, Green, Horsetail, Sag Quarry East, Wolf Lake; DuPage: Silver, Pickerel, Grove; Kankakee: Bird Park Quarry, Rock Creek; Kendall: Big Lake at Silver Springs SFWA; Lake: Sand at Illinois Beeach SP, Banana; McHenry: Spring Grove Hatchery Pond; Will: Lake Strini, Van Horn Woods.
Here are the key regulation reminders:
All anglers – including those using fly fishing gear who intend to
release fish caught before Oct. 21 – must have a valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp, unless they are under the age of 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces. The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.
Illinois fishing licenses and Inland Trout Stamps are available at DNR Direct license and permit locations, including many bait shops, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets. For a location near you, check the IDNR website at this link:
https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Pages/LicensePermitVendors.aspx
Fishing licenses and trout stamps can also be purchased by using a credit card through DNR Direct online via the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov, or by calling DNR Direct toll-free at 1-888-6PERMIT (1-888-673-7648).