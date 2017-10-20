WWW Chicago outdoors: “Eccentric Smallmouth Guy” to waterfowl to trout

Goose decoys are in vogue as fresh birds Goose decoys in a west suburban field in 2016. Credit: Dale Bowman

My Wild Weekend Wandering began this morning with a visit to “Eccentric Smallmouth Guy.” He was recuperating or surviving, irascible and knowledgeable. In other words, much like he is in his seer role most other times, other than the recuperating and surviving part.

It’s an eclectic weekend for me and around the outdoors.

On Saturday, I plan to double down on the opening of Illinois’ north zone for hunting ducks and geese and opening day of fall inland trout by visiting Wolfe Lake at William Powers State Recreation Area.

I expect many will be doing one or the other tomorrow, inland trout or north-zone waterfowl. Others I expect will be either trying for perch on Lake Michigan, bowhunting as the rut nears for deer or savoring what little change of the leaves we have had this fall.

A few details on some planned events.

NORTH ZONE DUCK & CANADA GEESE OPENERS

Not much different in terms of regulation, other than tweaks to black ducks (daily bag goes to two) and pintails (daily bag drops to one).

Once again, weather looks way too nice for opening day with a forecast in the 70s.

Canada geese are everywhere, ducks not so much, other than local ducks.

INLAND TROUT

The nice weather could make for a better opener for trout, which tends to be more of a family thing. Illinois’ fall inland trout season opens Saturday. Daily bag is five. Those 16 and older need a fishing license and inland trout stamp. Click here for the general statewide press release. Below are the sites in northeast Illinois:

Cook County: Axehead, Belleau, Busse North, Green, Horsetail, Sag Quarry East, Wolf Lake; DuPage: Silver, Pickerel, Grove; Kankakee: Bird Park Quarry, Rock Creek; Kendall: Big Lake at Silver Springs SFWA; Lake: Sand at Illinois Beeach SP, Banana; McHenry: Spring Grove Hatchery Pond; Will: Lake Strini, Van Horn Woods.

Here are the key regulation reminders: