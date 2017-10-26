Yankees’ Joe Girardi will not return as manager in 2018: report

Yankees manager Joe Girardi will not return for 11th season in the Bronx, according to David Kaplan. He holds the sixth longest tenure in Yankees’ history.

The contract of the former Cubs catcher, Northwestern alum expired after the 2017 season.

Girardi is the third manager out of work this postseason. The Nationals and Dusty Baker parted ways and the Red Sox cut ties with John Farrell.

The news was first reported by ESPN 1000’s David Kaplan. Both Girardi and Kaplan share the same agent, Steve Mandell.

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi watches batting practice before Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in New York.

| Kathy Willens/AP

“I’m extremely proud of this group, what they’ve accomplished up to this point,” Girardi said after the Yankees were eliminated in the ALCS. “But I think there’s more. More. And that’s the motivating factor.”

Girardi came under heavy criticism for a couple of key decisions that went wrong in the Division Series against Cleveland and was booed by the New York crowd during introductions before Game 3. But he said he felt “horrible” that he “screwed up” and took full responsibility in a talk with his team. During a trying time, the Yankees rallied around their embattled skipper and fought back with three straight wins to dethrone the defending AL champions in a decisive Game 5 on the road.

“I love what I do,” Girardi said Sunday. “I’ll sit down, talk to my wife and my kids and see where they’re at and what they’re thinking. And then we’ll see what the Yankees are thinking.”