Yankees, Lynn blank White Sox, halt winning streak at four

In 2017 the White Sox finished 22-22 down the stretch to avoid losing 100 games, so it stood to reason that maybe this 2018 team can build on the momentum of a season-best four-game winning streak at the outset of August, stay under triple-digit losses and carry something useful into next season.

A respectable finish would be a good thing.

“There’s big value in that,’’ veteran right-hander James Shields said. “We’ve gone through a lot of ups and downs – more downs than ups – and it’s very important for them to have the confidence in their own ability to compete in this league. And going into spring training knowing they belong here and can have success.’’

By “them” Shields, looking around the Sox clubhouse before the Sox lost 7-0 to the Yankees Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, is speaking of the young Sox who might be part of the future core.

Lance Lynn of the New York Yankees delivers the ball against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 6, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“A winning culture is the No. 1 thing,’’ Shields said. “You never want to get used to losing. You want to get better, not make the mistakes we’ve made all season long and finish strong.’’

Of course, the Sox’ strong finish last season was one reason why many fans and select media were duped into thinking that maybe, just maybe, if things fell right the Sox could hang around .500 and maybe even make a run at a postseason bid this season. Here’s how things have worked out: The Sox will need to finish 22-29, including Monday’s result, to stay under 100 losses.

Shields says wins and losses matter to the Sox.

“This game is about wins and losses,’’ he said. “You want to win ballgames and you want to create a winning culture around here. Even though we’re not in the hunt, you need that culture in the clubhouse and understand how to win ballgames.’’

Manager Rick Renteria said the four straight wins were nice and all but they didn’t matter much Monday. It was on to the next game.

“They’ve done some good things,” Renteria said. “They’ve bounced back, taken some leads, regained some leads and continued to grind. We’ve seen guys make nice defensive plays and have nice at-bats. Guys have stepped up in different roles.’’

The defense behind starter Dylan Covey Monday was a mixed bag. Center fielder Adam Engel leaped above the wall to take a home run away from Greg Bird, but that was after a drive off the right-center field wall fell without a play as both Engel right fielder Avisail Garcia checked up. Shortstop Tim Anderson mis-timed a dive on Aaron Hicks’ soft liner that bounced past him into the outfield.

Pitching coach Don Cooper has emphasized the need for his young starters, going through their first full seasons, to finish the year strong. Covey was OK, walking one and striking out five while allowing seven hits and a wild pitch that scored a run, catcher Kevan Smith trying to backhand a blockable ball in the dirt on that one.

Yankees right-hander Lance Lynn, meanwhile, stymied Sox hitters with 7 1/3 innngs of two-hit ball, one walk and nine strikeouts, retiring 19 in a row in one stretch.

One Sox highlight: Designated hitter Matt Davidson pitched a scoreless ninth, his third relief appearance of one inning without giving up a run. Davidson struck out Giancarlo Stanton before allowing his first walk and hit of the season.

For Sox pitchers, right-hander Lucas Giolito, who has been better of late, says consistency is the goal.

“Coming from me, as one of the least consistent starting pitchers on the team if not the league, I’m starting to feel a lot more consistent out there,’’ he said. “Feeling more comfortable. Going out there and giving the team a better chance to win every time I pitch.’’

Shields says the results haven’t been for lack of work.

“The guys have been great all year,’’ Shields said. “They work hard every day but the results aren’t there, which is unfortunate considering how hard they’ve worked. After the All-Star break we’ve done OK (8-8 through Sunday), and we’re going to try to finish strong.’’