Yankees nearing deal with Jeter to land Giancarlo Stanton from Marlins

In what would be the biggest blockbuster deal of this baseball offseason, the New York Yankees are in the final stages of closing a deal with Derek Jeter to acquire reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins.

Multiple reports suggest the deal — which would give the Yankees a deadly power-hitting combination with Aaron Judge — is awaiting Stanton’s final stamp of approval. Stanton and Judge combined for 144 home runs last season.

If Stanton goes to the #Yankees he joins bashers Judge and Sanchez; those three combined for 144 home runs last season – more than the #Giants hit as a team (128). 👀💪 pic.twitter.com/Mh2WLUf1Li — Austin Coats (@ra_coats) December 9, 2017 Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton hits a RBI single to score Miguel Rojas during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The New York Post says one of the Yankees’ key trading chips going to Miami will be former Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro.

Stanton, who is owed $295 million over the next 10 years, has full no-trade protection and must approve any trade. ESPN reported Friday night that Stanton was open to listening to a Yankees proposal.

The trade talks put the Yankees in the odd position of dealing with one of their icons in Jeter, who is now the CEO and part owner of the Marlins.

Stanton, 28, just the sixth player to the MVP award while playing for a losing team, led the majors last season in home runs (59), RBI (132), extra-base hits (91) and slugging percentage (.631), each of which set a Marlins single-season record, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

His 59 home runs were the most in the majors since 2001, when Barry Bonds hit a record 73 and Sammy Sosa had 64.

Multiple reports suggest the trade talks are in their final stages. Castro, Jacoby Ellsbury, Chase Headley and Brett Gardner are the reported veterans the Yankees have discussed in sending to Miami.

The New York Daily News has already tweeted the deal is done, though their actual story stops just sort of stating that.

The trade is still pending Stanton’s approval, according to the person, but that is expected to be a formality, as the Yankees were one of four teams for which he was willing to waive his no-trade clause. The official spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized.

In a stunning transaction that marks a vast turn from the Yankees’ recent goals of financial austerity, New York adds the premier right-handed power-hitter in the game and suddenly has the major leagues’ two leading home run hitters – Stanton, who slugged 59 home runs for the Miami Marlins, and AL Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge, who hit 52.

Now, both towering sluggers will take aim at Yankee Stadium’s tempting right-field porch thanks to a deal that will have ramifications for the next decade.

Stanton will become the second MVP to be traded the following off-season, the first since the Yankees acquired Alex Rodriguez from the Texas Rangers after the 2003 season – a move that also involved Jeter, who remained the Yankee shortstop while A-Rod moved to third base. He’s now a part-owner of the Marlins.