Yankees’ Steinbrenner: Replacing Joe Girardi was long discussed

Baseball 11/15/2017, 02:58pm
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner says the decision to replace manager Joe Girardi had long been discussed before the move was made last month.

Hal Steinbrenner  |  AP

Speaking Wednesday ahead of a major league owners’ meeting, Steinbrenner says “this is not something that came from two or three weeks.” Steinbrenner says he consulted regularly with general manager Brian Cashman about the decision and adds “it came from two, three, four years and everything we observed in that time period.”

New York, in the midst of a move toward youth, came within one win of its first World Series since 2009, losing Game 7 of the AL Championship Series to Houston.

Steinbrenner says, “You’ve got to consider the fact that you have a young team and that maybe a different type of leadership perhaps is needed for a younger team than it is for a veteran team.”

Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi. |
Michael Dwyer/AP

