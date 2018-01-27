Yoan Moncada adapts, adjusts, leads in White Sox youth movement

There are talented players, and then there are the supremely gifted. And then there are those in that world of their own who also want to be the best.

Coaches like Joe McEwing love that in young players, and he saw it last season in super-skilled White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada, the No. 1-ranked prospect in baseball last season who graduated from that to major league player after spending the second half in the majors.

“His work ethic is off the charts,’’ McEwing, the Sox’ bench coach, said during SoxFest this weekend. “He wants to be good.’’

With much fanfare, Moncada’s arrival signaled the beginning of the first wave of Sox prospects ascending to the bigs. In his first at-bat against Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda on July 19 at Guaranteed Rate Field, the powerfully built switch-hitter, batting left, drew a walk after falling behind 0-and-2 in the count.

Yoan Moncada is introduced to the fans during the baseball team's convention Friday.

He received a rousing ovation from 24,000 fans, many standing.

The walks would become common but the hits were slow to follow at first, as pitchers peppered him with a steady diet of breaking balls. Manager Rick Renteria liked what he saw during those moments of failure, though, watching Moncada calmly walk back to the dugout processing what just happened after many strikeouts. Moncada wasn’t storming back in anger or frustration.

McEwing saw Moncada’s wheels turning, too.

“He’s a very intelligent kid and he makes adjustments quickly,” McEwing said. “His baseball IQ is off the charts.’’

After carrying a .188 average into September, Moncada slashed .276/.349.469 with five homers in the final month.

“I learned that you have to be more patient at this level, and you have to make adjustments, and you have to have your plan,’’ Moncada said this weekend at SoxFest.

Renteria often refers to Moncada as “Moncy” and there is a nice Moncy in the middle thing developing in the Sox’ chain of Cuban talent. Star first baseman Jose Abreu took Moncada under his wing when Moncada arrived in spring training last year. The next big thing in the Cuban pipeline is center fielder Luis Robert, 21, ranked No. 58 in Baseball America’s top 100 list of prospects.

Who served as Robert’s guidance counselor at the Sox hitting camp in Glendale, Ariz., last week?

Moncada.

“Yes that’s my plan, to be watching him,” Moncada said through translator Billy Russo. “I’ll be watching how he’s doing in the minors, and try to follow him with any needs he might have.

“[Abreu] has been awesome for me. He’s the standard as a player, as a human being he’s an example for me, and I’ve been trying to always to follow his example as the guy I want to be. Being able to stay with him here and play the game is a pretty good thing for me.

“I crossed through that process that Luis is crossing right now. Abreu was a big help for me during that process, and I learned a few things that I want to teach them, thanks to Abreu. It’s just the matter of helping another countryman to adjust to this country and adjust to this culture.’’

Moncada’s adjustments to major league pitching, as well as widening his base to iron out a kink or two in his fielding, have been apparent as well.

“The best thing about it is he takes responsibility for it,’’ McEwing said. “He’ll come to us, about his defense and say, ‘Here’s what I did there.’ Nice, we didn’t go to him, he came to us.

“He’s a very special kid and more reps he gets over time, he’ll get better.’’