Yoan Moncada, Carlos Rodon power White Sox past Athetics

Each start for Carlos Rodon is another chance to move further from last year’s shoulder surgery. They’re also opportunities to progress closer to developing into the pitcher the White Sox want and maybe need him to become.

For Yoan Moncada, every game presents a moment to snap out of a slump and begin fulfilling his immense potential.

Sunday was a very good day for both pieces of the franchise’s future.

Moncada had a three-run home run and go-ahead three-run double and Rodon went eight strong innings to lead the White Sox to a 10-3 win over the Athletics that salvaged a split of the four-game series.

Yoan Moncada had a three-run homer and three-run double Sunday for the White Sox. | Getty Images

Things have been up and down for Moncada all season but Sunday was a highlight. He entered the day hitting .194 over his last 10 games while his defense at second base had also been spotty. On Sunday, Moncada’s three-run, two-out double against Paul Blackburn gave the Sox a 3-2 lead and keyed a five-run fifth, before his three-run homer in the sixth gave him a career-best six RBIs.

Presumably, the Sox hope Sunday was a turning point for Moncada.

“I think Moncy is probably getting a little bit of a wakeup call to himself in terms of where he sees himself. I think he’s also learning that truly you have to take every single pitch of the game into consideration because they all matter,” manager Rick Renteria said. “His skillset hasn’t disappeared. It’s still there. Obviously a high skillset. But I think he’s starting to realize mentally that ‘maybe I have to have a little bit more focus and intensity.’”

In his fourth start of the season, Rodon allowed two runs and seven hits while striking out three and throwing 99 pitches. Rodon surrendered a sacrifice fly in the second and Mark Canha’s fifth-inning drive that gave Oakland a homer in its MLB-record 25th straight road game, but the lefty took another step forward in his abbreviated season and won for the first time since Aug. 21.

“He’s getting closer. I think he’s getting more and more confident. As he continues to pitch, his stuff is always there. We’ll be able to see the Carlos that everyone is used to seeing,” Renteria said. “I know he’s feeling very, very good and hopefully he’ll continue to progress and improve.”

Despite giving up four runs over 6 1/3 in his previous start, a loss to Cleveland, Rodon’s first three appearances were encouraging. But even with the positive early signs, Rodon is still in the process of getting back to speed.

“It’s a long time down. You are pitching in the minor leagues, doing your rehab stints. Not until you get here and start to get the feel back,” Renteria said. “A few years ago I think it was the second half of the season he ended up starting to take off. He’s barely in the beginning of his first half even though he’s starting later on in the season.”

Daniel Palka and Yolmer Sanchez homered in the sixth, and Avisail Garcia and Jose Abreu had RBI singles in the fifth.