Will Yoan Moncada become White Sox’ first member of baseball’s 30-30 Club?

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Thirty-eight major league players have hit at least 30 home runs and stolen at least 30 bases in a season, most recently the Angels’ Mike Trout — his first and only time — in 2012.

The Brewers Ryan Braun has accomplished the feat twice. Alfonso Soriano did so four times, though never with the Cubs. The last Chicago player to do it? The Cubs’ Sammy Sosa — for the second time — in 1995, before his style of play, let’s call it, changed.

And the last White Sox player to join the 30-30 Club?

Crickets, people. The next one will be the first.

The "club" can't even handle Yoan Moncada — yet. (AP)

Here’s looking at you, Yoan Moncada.

“My focus is just to play the game the hard way and try to do my best,” the 22-year-old second baseman said through interpreter Billy Russo. “If, at the end of the season, I hit 30 homers or steal 30 bases, that’s good.”

It’s good at any point in a player’s career. If Moncada takes off in his first full big-league season and even brings 30-30 into the conversation, it’ll be great. If he blossoms more slowly into an All-Star-caliber player and takes a run at 30-30 down the line, the Sox and every last one of their fans will take it.

Batting leadoff, as Moncada will do in 2018, can only help. More at-bats, more chances to make use of the power that clearly is there — though his season high in the minor leagues was only 15 — and more opportunities to get on base and put pressure on opposing teams. Moncada swiped a combined 94 bases at the Class A and AA levels in 2015 and ’16.

“Can he do it? I mean, yeah, why not?” said right fielder Avisail Garcia, who was the Sox’ lone All-Star last season. “He has a lot of talent. Maybe, yeah. But, like everybody, he’s got to keep working hard every single day. To do 30-30, that comes with experience and a lot of work.”

Moncada became the No. 1-ranked prospect in baseball because his toolbox was considered chock-full. Asked to rank his so-called “five tools” in order, he didn’t take the bate. At least, not quite.

“I like to exploit all of them on the field,” he said. “I can’t tell you if it’s my offense or my speed. I can’t tell you which is the first one.”

That’s kind of narrowing it down, though, isn’t? Catching and throwing the ball aren’t required for admittance to the 30-30 Club.

Moncada put the brakes on his running game somewhat in 2017. He stole 17 bases in 80 games at Class AAA Charlotte before being called up to the Sox, then had only three steals in five attempts from there. Playing the game “the hard way” likely means being more aggressive on the bases than that.

“I think [leadoff] is a perfect fit for my game,” he said. “I like to run.”

Magglio Ordonez had 31 homers and 25 steals for the Sox in 2001 — as close a brush with the 30-30 Club as they’ve had. But even Sox manager Rick Renteria, who doesn’t often engage in fanciful conversations, has to admit: Moncada could be the one who makes it happen.

“I don’t want to pigeonhole him — even though that’s a really positive pigeonholing — but is it possible? Yeah,” Renteria said. “Again, he’s still quite young. I think he’s still developing as a hitter, but he certainly has the power to do it and he certainly has the speed to be able to do it.”

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com