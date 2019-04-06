Yoan Moncada working through change to third base

With good reason, Yoan Moncada’s offense is getting plenty of attention. Entering Saturday’s game, Moncada was leading the American League in average (.458), on-base percentage (.519), slugging percentage (.875) and OPS (1.394), and keyed the White Sox’ rally Friday.

But Moncada is also getting used to a new position at third base and working on some of the nuances of the spot. Manager Rick Renteria said Moncada is working with Joe McEwing on keeping his feet moving on throws to first, and also avoiding short-arming or pulling those tosses.

“He’s trying to have him stay behind the ball a little bit more. Other than that, everything else has been really, really good,” Renteria said. “Makes plays great laterally, coming forward, taking jab steps back. His reaction off the ball is quick, he’s as good as anybody I’ve ever seen over there. So he’ll be able to cover a lot of ground.”

Moncada’s early success isn’t a surprise to Yolmer Sanchez.

Yoan Moncada is six games into his move to third base | Getty Images

“He’s playing outstanding third base,” Sanchez said. He’s playing really good. I know he’s not going to have trouble at third. He’s a good athlete. He’s a good defensive player and he’s going to be good.”

Speaking of Sanchez…

Sanchez hasn’t gotten off to the best start, but he got a nifty gift. Known for dumping a cooler of Gatorade on himself, the sports drink company sent Sanchez a bobblehead depicting one of those dunks.

As for his on-the-field exploits, Sanchez’s confidence hasn’t waned.

“The first couple of days, the first couple of games, I feel like this is tough,” Sanchez said. “But yesterday, I feel much better. My confidence is there. I go out today and do my best. If I don’t get results, I come back tomorrow and do my best to help the team.”

Sanchez didn’t start Friday but was back in the lineup Saturday, hitting ninth and playing second base.

“Hopefully it will start to click here sooner and we’ll continue to move forward and have him have the success he’s had in the past,” Renteria said.

Pressing to impress?

Eloy Jimenez started Saturday hitting just .167 with no extra base-hits. He’s seeing plenty of sliders and maybe not capitalizing on chances to drive pitches. That said, the Sox aren’t worried Jimenez’s expected production will come.

He just might be pressing.

“It’s just his desire to maybe want to impress everybody and show them why he’s here,” Renteria said. “I think that’s a natural process, it’s human nature of a person who’s driven to want to have success. It’s incumbent upon us, and we’re trying, to have him slow it down a bit, stay within his strike zone.”

The transformation, Renteria said, could take one swing.

“He might be one of those kids where one at-bat just clicks, and then all of a sudden you see this kid just take off,” he said..” We’re not worried about him. I think the conversations are really good. He’s going to continue to work and put himself in a good place for us.”

Santana sighting

The Sox need a starter Tuesday against Tampa Bay. Ervin Santana was in the clubhouse. So that means he’ll make his Sox debut against the Rays?

Renteria wasn’t quite ready to commit, even though Santana threw a side session prior to Saturday’s game.