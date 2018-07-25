Yolmer Sanchez wants to be with White Sox after rebuild is done

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Yolmer Sanchez took a reporter’s notebook and pen, sat Jose Abreu at his locker and proceeded to query his All-Star teammate Wednesday.

As a reporter, Sanchez isn’t the worst out there, but his line of questioning was mostly softballs, asked in a way to add a bit of levity to the players’ busy pregame routine of the workout room and the batting cages.

But even in taking a moment to operate on the lighter side, Abreu could not avoid his current state of play. He has struggled to get extra-base hits since the start of June, a home run Monday notwithstanding.

Abreu mentioned working out of his “slump” during an answer to one of Sanchez’s questions. The two then went their separate ways to get back to work.

Yolmer Sanchez is a solid major-leaguer as well as a great locker-room presence who likes to have fun. Kyusung Gong/AP

As the trade deadline looms, nobody knows what the White Sox’ roster will look like when the calendar flips to August. Sanchez, who has grown into a solid major-leaguer in his time with the Sox, hopes to avoid a switch to a new team in any type of package deal before the end of the month.

“I want to be here when all those guys help this team to win games, and I want to be a part of this team,” Sanchez said. “I am real excited to be a part of this team in the future.”

Not long after Sanchez talked about the plethora of talent at the minor-league level, highly touted prospect Dylan Cease retired the first 20 batters he faced in Class AA Birmingham’s game against Tennessee.

On Thursday, Michael Kopech is scheduled to make a much anticipated start for Class AAA Charlotte after allowing only one run in each of his last two outings. Manager Rick Renteria was asked this week about the prospect of outfielder Eloy Jimenez being added to the major-league roster in September. (Renteria avoided a direct answer.)

And when all those high-level prospects that the Sox have been acquiring finally make it to Chicago, Abreu and Sanchez figure to be the players who will show them what a solid work ethic is all about.

“A lot of the men that are here with us right now, they are part of the continued development of the young men that are ultimately coming here,” Renteria said. “They are going to see guys who are living it on a daily basis, giving you high energy and a steady work routine. They understand what they’re supposed to be doing to give themselves a chance for success.”

Sanchez ultimately could be unseated by a rising young prospect, but he has other things to worry about right now. The Sox might be in rebuild mode, but he isn’t thinking that way.

RELATED STORIES

• White Sox going local with Southern California guys

• Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia back in lineup after scare

“I think I can help anybody here if they want, but when you say a rebuilding team, it’s not our job to think about that,” Sanchez said. “Our job is to compete and believe we can compete with any team. We come here to compete hard every day.”

Sanchez credits Renteria for keeping the team motivated. The Sox have been overmatched often, but they entered the game against the Angels with six victories in their last nine games.

And if victories keep coming, maybe Sanchez’s pregame interview routine will move on to more players in the clubhouse.

“Yeah, and I always say you have to feel no [outside] pressure to play this game,’’ Sanchez said. “That’s what we try to do here is we try to have fun every day. And when it comes time to play hard and get down to business, we do our best. We have a really good group right now, and hopefully the [young] guys come in the future, and we can have chemistry with them, too.”