Yolmer Sanchez wins arbitration case vs. White Sox

Infielder Yolmer Sanchez won his salary arbitration hearing against the White Sox, the club announced Wednesday. Sanchez, 25, will receive $2.35 million in 2018. The Sox had countered with $2.1 million.

A three-member panel heard the case Tuesday in Phoenix.

Sanchez, a switch-hitter who played second base, third base and shortstop as well as one game in right field, had his best season in 2017, slashing .267/.319/.413 with 12 homers, 19 doubles, eight triples, and 59 RBI over 141 games last season, his fourth on the South Side.

Manager Rick Renteria called Sanchez the Sox’ best defensive infielder. He ranked third on the team behind Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia with 3.5 wins above replacement per Baseball Reference.

Yolmer Sanchez. (AP)

Garcia has is also going to salary arbitration. Garcia filed at $6.7 million, the Sox at $5.85 million.