Young man earns his Fish of the Week: Steelhead in Indiana tributary

Anthony Talarico wanted a chance for FOTW. The 11-year-old from South Chicago Heights got it Saturday with this steelhead on a spawn sac from an Indiana tributary.

“We did not weigh it or measure it, just CPR,’’ his father, also Anthony Talarico messaged. “It definitely was a nice fish.’’

Yes, it was.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).