Young man, really big walleye, Fish of the Week: Eagle River Chain

Mark Arnold Jr., 13, of Norwood Park pulled a 27.5-inch walleye out of the Eagle River chain in northern Wisconsin on Saturday.

‘‘It put up a good fight, and we released this beauty back healthy!’’ Mark Arnold Sr. emailed.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).