Young players don’t get importance of defense, Ozzie Guillen says

Ozzie Guillen knows from sitting in the manager’s seat for nine years that defense wins championships.

He knows run prevention is crucial up the middle, where Guillen, a Gold Glove shortstop and three-time All-Star, played 16 seasons in the majors.

He’s not so sure today’s player fully grasps the importance of defense, though. Young players don’t seem to care as about it as much as they used to, he says.

“Players now think about offense more than defense,’’ Guillen, manager of the White Sox’ 2005 World Series champion, said. “They know if they hit 30 homers and hit .400 in college they’ll be a first-round [draft] pick. There’s a big difference the way they look at the game. But they might not understand — when you don’t make the plays you hurt the ballclub.’’

Tim Anderson ducks as Yoan Moncada makes a throw to first base. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

Which takes Guillen to the Sox young middle infield combination of shortstop Tim Anderson, 25, and Yoan Moncada, 23. Anderson in his second full season, and Moncada in his first rank as the Sox’ top two players according to Baseball Reference WAR, mostly because of their offense and despite Anderson having 13 errors through Saturday and Moncada 15.

“They might not know it, but the White Sox are building that team around them,’’ Guillen said.

Guillen still dabbles in managing a team in Venezuelan during the winter, is an analyst for ESPN Deportes and is a regular on broadcast media outlets in Chicago, where he makes his home and watches the Sox regularly. He has spoken none too highly of Anderson and Moncada in recent weeks, saying on 670-AM that Anderson’s future might be at another position and on NBC Sports Chicago of Moncada, “I love him for two days and hate him for three.”

But he’s coming around on them of late, especially Anderson.

“A month or so ago I was down on Anderson, but the more I see the more I like,’’ Guillen told the Sun-Times this weekend. “He’s playing better defense. He’s slowing the game down a little. I haven’t changed my mind completely, but it’s better. I think he has a chance to be good.’’

Indeed, through Saturday Anderson had made three errors since May 30.

A .347 hitter as an A-ball hitter in 1982, Guillen said Jack McKeon warned him he wouldn’t be a big leaguer if he didn’t become a better fielder, so Guillen went to work on his defense. He says he doesn’t know how hard Anderson and Moncada are working at it but he knows the key for both is hard work, and “not just sweat and 10 minutes of ground balls. Quality work, not quantity.’’

He knows it’s in them to be good, maybe better, because of their talent.

“They have more tools than me from here to heaven, no doubt,’’ Guillen said. “More arm, more range, athleticism. My gosh, I wish I had those tools.

“But Moncada, this kid shows up to the ballpark and for one week he’s one of the best players in the American League. All of sudden, something happens in a game and he’s not the same. To play in the big leagues you have to be consistent.’’

Hitters will have highs and lows but defense needs to be a constant.

“If you have a good pitching staff and have a good defense, it makes your staff great,’’ Guillen said. “You make a play, your pitcher can last one more inning. People don’t realize that. If you don’t play good defense you will not be able to compete.’’