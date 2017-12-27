Young woman shoots her biggest buck: An 8-pointer earns Buck of the Week honors

Maddie Morgan submitted this eight-point buck, which was taken during firearm season in McHenry County.

She had hunted for a decade with her dad David and noted: ‘‘Not many people expect a 20-year-old, 5-foot-tall girl to shoot a big buck!’’

She’s right about that.

