Yu Darvish optimistic after bullpen session, takes dig at A-Rod

Yu Darvish seemed to be in good spirits Saturday as he continued his recovery from tendinitis in his right triceps.

He mixed all his pitches into a 55-pitch bullpen session and said he felt good. Afterward, he signed a few autographs for fans, spoke to the media and cracked some jokes at Alex Rodriguez’s expense.

Rodriguez, of course, had criticized the Cubs’ $126 million right-hander on “Sunday Night Baseball” for being a clubhouse distraction as he recovers from the injury.

Darvish was asked if he’d like to speak to Rodriguez when he visits Chicago for the telecast Aug. 12.

“If he sends me a text message or something, I’ll keep it and then maybe take a screenshot and print it out and frame it,” Darvish said sarcastically through an interpreter. “Just for a keepsake.”

“I’m not joking,” he added in English as he walked away.

It was a good bit of lighthearted fun from Darvish, who has been painted by some critics as too soft or too sensitive.

Darvish could have the last laugh if he returns in time to pitch in some meaningful late-season games and, potentially, the postseason.

“First things first,” he said. “I’ve got to see how my body reacts tomorrow and go from there.”

Darvish, who hasn’t pitched since May, had thrown 23 pitches during a bullpen last week in St. Louis and experienced some elbow pain early in the session.

Speaking on Saturday, Darvish was very optimistic about the process.

“He seems a little more upbeat,” manager Joe Maddon said. “His smile was easier. I try to read body language and faces – and when you ask pitchers how they’re feeling they reveal what’s going on, and normally it is the smile. I took that as a good thing.”

Darvish said his recovery turned a corner 10 days ago when treatment shifted to his spine and back. The Cubs later clarified the comment, saying the treatment of Darvish’s back is a routine part of the overall rehab program, not treatment of a back injury.

Whatever they’re doing seems to be working. Darvish said he’s been pain free since the back treatment began.

“All my pitches velocity-wise were up there the highest,” he said, “and I was able to follow through with my arm motion.”

A Better Baez

Maddon could think of only one thing when asked about areas Javy Baez could still improve.

“Just continue with pitch selection, just force the pitcher into the zone more,” Maddon said. “That’s it.”

The Cubs’ charismatic infielder and National League MVP candidate entered Saturday’s games leading the NL in RBI, extra-base hits and total bases. He’s also first in the offensive wins above replacement metric.

Baez has set career-high marks with 29 doubles, seven triples, 84 RBI and 19 stolen bases. He’s closing in on career highs of 75 runs scored and 128 hits.

“He’s using the whole field,” Maddon said. “You saw the home run (Friday), opposite field, into the wind. You saw the play at second base, the play at third base. You’ve seen the baserunning. When you sit down and work with him, there’s not a whole lot in the other parts of his game (that can improve), other than hitting.”